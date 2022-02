Most people associate the word stoic with a person who is able to endure hardship and struggle without feeling any pain. In a sense this image of a feelingless person gives a general idea of the philosophy of stoicism, but stoic philosophers do not just urge people to be emotionless beings with no feeling, they set out ideas and methods to help people limit pain in their life and make the most of their time on Earth. In this article we will explore what stoicism is and how this ancient philosophy is still extremely important and relevant to teenagers living in a particularly uncertain time.

