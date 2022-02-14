ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weigel Paints A New Diginet ‘Story’ With Upcoming Launch

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 1 day ago

It's known for nationally distributed digital multicast television networks...

www.rbr.com

Radio Business Report

The InFOCUS Podcast: Blair Harrison

Every day we get pitched stories about FAST Channels, AVOD and connected TV and, in nearly every instance, we reply with the same statement — how is this important to the broadcast television industry and how can they benefit?. That's just one of several questions RBR+TVBR Editor-in-Chief Adam R...
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

MeTV Owner Weigel Broadcasting to Launch Story Television, Its First Unscripted National Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Weigel Broadcasting Co., the company behind the classic television outlet MeTV, is launching its first unscripted network. The company will launch Story Television Network, an over-the-air national broadcast channel devoted to history-based fare, on March 28. Story TV's programming will include off-net series that originally aired on networks like A&E...
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

NATPE Unveils a 'Station Group Summit.' Where are the Groups?

With the cancellation of NATPE Miami, originally scheduled for January 18-20 in Miami Beach, the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) has moved forward with a slate of in-person and virtual events across the next several months. Among them: a virtual February 17 "Station Group Summit" that, based on...
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

Byron & Gordon: Fireside, at the NAB Show

He has had a "unique" path to success. Now, 2022 NAB Show attendees will get to hear all about it, as Byron Allen has agreed to appear in a flame-free "fireside chat" scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 at the Las Vegas event — the NAB's first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV & VIDEOS
Western Queens Gazette

Astoria Bookshop Upcoming Events; New Releases

Events with Sarah Blake, Claire Holroyde, Crystal Machado, Carolyn Tara O'Neil and more!. It's the month to celebrate love! Whether you're looking for a gift for that special someone or just want to treat yourself, we have some exciting launch events to get you in the (reading) mood. Storytime is currently on pause. Check out the events calendar (at astoriabookshop.com/events) to stay on top of the events at Astoria Bookshop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
Collider

'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1932' Ordered at Paramount+, Will Focus on a New Generation of the Dutton Family

Besides announcing a new season of the Yellowstone prequel spinoff 1883, Paramount+ has also confirmed the streaming platform is expanding the Dutton family saga with yet another spinoff series, 1932. Set during the alcohol prohibition in the United States and the Great Depression, 1932 will follow a new generation of the Duttons as they established the ranch dynasty of the family.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

'Promised Land' Moving to Hulu to Finish Its Season 1 Run

The good news: You will get to see how the first season of Promised Land ends. The bad news: It won't be on ABC, and chances are there are only six episodes left of the series. The drama has been pulled from the network's primetime schedule, TVLine reports. The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Paramount+ Confirms Launch In France As Part Of Wide-Ranging Deal With Canal+

Paramount+, which has been rolling out to dozens of global territories over the past year, will reach the key European market of France as part of a wide-ranging partnership with Canal+. The news was among a fusillade of announcements today during an investor day, conducted virtually after ViacomCBS (now Paramount) reported fourth-quarter earnings. The strategic partnership between Paramount and Canal+ will encompass the launch later this year of Paramount+ as an offering to all Canal+ Ciné Séries subscribers in France. Paramount CEO Bob Bakish, during a Q&A with analysts at the end of the company's investor day, described the Canal+ deal as a...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

ANGA GOM Gets May Go-Ahead For Full Live Event

An ANGA GOM "Restart" has been confirmed. On May 10, some 300 confirmed exhibitors and high-level conference speakers will gather in Köln, Germany, as "Europe's leading Exhibition and Conference for Broadband, Television & Online" is moving forward with a delayed 2022 in-person gathering. The...
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Hulu renews How I Met Your Father for a supersized Season 2

The Hilary Duff-led sequel to How I Met Your Mother has been picked up for a 20-episode second season less than a month after its premiere, up from Season 1's 10 episodes. The 20-episode order is unusual for a streaming services, putting it close to HIMYM, which averaged 22 to 24 episodes per season on CBS. HIMYF was renewed despite disappointing reviews. "You'll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2!" Duff wrote on Instagram. Hulu's Jordan Helman, head of scripted content, said HIMYF creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's "inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week. The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we're thrilled to bring more of this group's journey to our viewers with a supersized second season."
TV SERIES
Deadline

'Good Morning America' Tops 'Today' In Total Viewers During An Olympics Week

ABC's Good Morning America has been the top morning show among total viewers for some time, but the network on Tuesday trumpeted its most recent weekly win — during the first week of the Winter Olympics. GMA averaged 3.34 million viewers for the week of Feb. 7, compared to 3.07 million for Today and 2.5 million for CBS Mornings, according to Nielsen data released by ABC. The network said that it was the first time in more than 30 years that GMA won total viewers during a week when NBC broadcast the Games. For its part, NBC noted that Today had a...
NFL
Collider

'The Time Traveler's Wife': Steven Moffat's TV Adaptation Starring Theo James & Rose Leslie Sets Spring Release on HBO

HBO has released new images from the upcoming drama series The Time Traveler's Wife. Based on the book of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, the show will follow the love story of Clare and Henry, who are plagued by Henry's uncontrollable time-traveling ability. The book has been previously adapted into a film, but its HBO iteration will be its first run on television.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelor': Clayton Echard Says He Regretted Signing on to the Show

Clayton Echard's Bachelor journey hasn't always been easy. The current franchise lead appeared on the latest episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, and revealed that he regretted signing on to the show when it started airing on TV. "I think the first three weeks of the show airing,...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

'Law & Order' Producer Reveals Big Surprises in Store

The producer of Law & Order has revealed that the upcoming revival series will have some major surprises in store. The show is coming back 11 years after its cancellation, and fans are excited to see what's next for the series. It's looking like they're taking the phrase "go big or go home" to heart.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Reacher Season 2: 7 Questions We Have About The Prime Video TV Show

Warning! There are some mild Reacher Season 1 spoilers below, so back away until you've finished the episodes!. After binging all eight episodes of the first season of Reacher the weekend it was released on Amazon Prime Video (and being one of millions to do so), I had very little doubt that we would see more of Alan Ritchson as author Lee Child's hulking, titular hero. What I did not expect, but was delighted by, was to see it renewed for a second season so quickly after its early February premiere.
TV SERIES
shorefire.com

Secretly Group Launches Secretly Society, New Podcast Exploring the Untold Stories that Define 25 Years of Dead Oceans, Jagjaguwar, Saddest Factory Records & Secretly Canadian

First Season Includes Multipart Documentaries on Jason Molina, Jens Lekman & Big Red Machine, Featuring First-Hand Perspectives From Artists, Staff & Collaborators, Plus Quiz Shows, Rare Audio & More. Hear a Previously Unreleased Interview From the Late Jason Molina's Eight Gates Era in Debut Episode Out Today:. When a team...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

'Law & Order' Star Jeffrey Donovan Reveals What To Expect From the Revival

Jeffrey Donovan is getting ready to be a part of Law & Order returning for a revival on NBC. He's also telling us what we can expect. Donovan will play Detective Frank Cosgrove on the show. But he was sharing some insights about the new show in this video shared by the show's Twitter account. "You can expect the traditional Law & Order ripped from the headlines," Donovan said. He appeared with co-star Anthony Anderson in NBC's pre-game coverage for Super Bowl LVI.
TV SERIES

