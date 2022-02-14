ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Super Bowl parade set in 'City of Champions'

By Rory Carroll
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfP9M_0eEP02nc00

LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Rams will celebrate their thrilling victory in Super Bowl LVI with a parade on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a city that has had its pro basketball and baseball teams also win championships in recent years.

The Rams, who returned to LA six years ago after a 21-season detour to St. Louis, hope the victory will put them on the same level as the Lakers and Dodgers - beloved franchises who both won championships in 2020.

Unlike the Rams, the Lakers and Dodgers were unable to hold a parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the city's biggest sports star, basketball player LeBron James, said it was time for the teams to unite for their delayed day in the sun.

"We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!!" James tweeted on Monday.

"With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions."

James was among a sea of celebrities on hand to witness the Rams come-from-behind 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, the team's new, $5.5 billion home field.

A music lover, James could be seen enjoying Sunday's halftime show, which featured rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with surprise appearances by 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Meanwhile, work was underway on Monday to temporarily change the letters on the city's iconic Hollywood sign to reflect the Rams slogan, "Rams House".

Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Super Bowl 56: Watch LeBron James break into dance, celebrate Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown

One of the most prominent storylines among the supporting cast of players in Super Bowl 56 is that of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.: Once a superstar on the New York Giants, Beckham was relegated to free agency midseason, forcing his way off the Cleveland Browns as questions about both whether he was a good teammate and if he was past his prime swirled.
NFL
FanSided

LeBron James dancing to the Super Bowl Halftime Show is everything (Video)

Among the many celebrities at Super Bowl LVI was Lakers star LeBron James, who was enjoying the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show by dancing to the music. Earlier in the 2021, LeBron James was one of the many people who encouraged Odell Beckham Jr. to move to Los Angeles Rams. When OBJ arrived in November, James welcomed him with open arms.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Eminem
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James' Epic Super Bowl Commercial Goes Viral: "Best I've Ever Seen!"

Super Bowl 56 featured plenty of amazing action on the field. As an intense showdown between two hungry teams (the Rams and Bengals), the game itself was an absolute treat to audiences. But part of the Super Bowl experience (at least for television viewers) is the slate of commercials that...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Los Angeles Dodgers#American Football#Lakers#We Dodgers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Christian
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

NBA Says Refs Missed Three Calls at End of Warriors' Win Over Lakers

NBA: Refs missed three calls at end of Dubs' win over Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Following the Warriors' 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at Chase Center, coach Steve Kerr was adamant that Steph Curry fouled LeBron James before the Lakers star began his shooting motion with less than three seconds remaining.
NBA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Shows Off His Moves Dancing Along To 50 Cent At The Super Bowl: Watch

The NBA star jammed out to 50’s classic ‘In Da Club’ in the middle of the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and the rapper seemed stoked that he was such a fan. LeBron James partied like it was his birthday during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday February 13. The 37-year-old basketball player showed that he’s clearly a 50 Cent fan, as he rapped along to “In Da Club,” during the rapper’s surprise appearance at the game. The respect was clearly mutual, as the 46-year-old rapper posted the video of LeBron jamming out along with him.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James has to live with the fallout of the Russell Westbrook trade

Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James has to live with the consequences of the disastrous Russell Westbrook trade he pushed his team’s front office to make, opines Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. Goodwill writes that, whether James cooked up the Westbrook deal or merely advocated for the idea, his interest in the idea ultimately compelled Los Angeles team president Rob Pelinka to pull the trigger, and the Lakers are now struggling to stay afloat, currently the ninth seed in the West.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportstalkline.com

LeBron, now 37, makes historical past in 43-point night

LOS ANGELES -- If 2022 goes anything else for the Los Angeles Lakers cherish LeBron James' first game since turning 37, L.A. might maybe be pleased mammoth things in store. James scored a season-excessive 43 choices in precisely 29 minutes in the Lakers' 139-106 salvage over the Portland Path Blazers, dominating the whisk from the commence as he scored the game's first five choices in the first 46 seconds and stored pouring it on from there.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Has A Special Outfit Today

Super Bowl 56 is less than two hours away from kickoff. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC. Sean McVay could be coaching his final game. “I love this so much that it’s such...
NFL
The Big Lead

Antonio Brown and Masked Kanye West Provide Super Bowl LVI's Weirdest Moment

The stars are out in full force at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. It's a veritable who's who with the SoFi Stadium scoreboard identifying the glitziest and most glamorous with great speed and competency. No shot will be weirder, though, than the one early in the second quarter showing Antonio Brown next to Kanye West. Rare is the occasion when the former NFL wide receiver is the less combustible party in the frame.
NFL
Reuters

Reuters

313K+
Followers
282K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy