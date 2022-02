(Fargo, ND)-- Essentia Health-Fargo announced a new pilot program to help promote diversity, equity and inclusion in its workforce. Specifically, Essentia will hire a community health specialist from the New American community to lead this program intended to increase the number of Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) employees and improve retention. While this program is Essentia-led, it is largely community driven, having garnered support from various organizations like United Way and the Afro American Development Association.

