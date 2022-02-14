The Continued & Evolving Role of Digital Fax in Health Data Exchange

This article was contributed by David Magerman, managing partner and cofounder of Differential Ventures. Have you ever had one of those creepy experiences where you’re talking about something — a product or service like skinny jeans or car rentals — and then ads start showing up on Amazon, Google, and Facebook related to your conversation? No, big tech isn’t listening to you, or at least not all the time. You might not realize it, but your communications often leave trails of breadcrumbs behind — in your email, search history, credit card purchases, and other places within the digital universe. Whether its third-party cookies or data sharing arrangements between technology companies, it’s effortless for advertisers and ecommerce sites to design targeted ads eerily relevant to your day-to-day life.
