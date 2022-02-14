The Continued & Evolving Role of Digital Fax in Health Data Exchange

As 2022 unfolds we are finding that different clients are at different points of their journey along the road to data convergence between the manufacturing environment and the offices. Some end users are “getting it” when we talk about why IT/OT convergence is vital now and in the future. Clients want more data from the shop floor in order to make more impactful business decisions through analytics. What we continue to see being more of a challenge is grasping the ‘”how” and answering the question, “is our infrastructure up to the task of securely handling the data needs of industry 4.0 initiatives?.” How do end users get to a point where they are ready for what’s coming? We continue to advise clients that they need specialists involved who understand both the IT and the OT sides of the issue.

