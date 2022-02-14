ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online gambling and sports betting stocks are volatile after Super Bowl

By Clark Schultz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelect gambling and sports betting stocks showed gains in early trading on Monday after the Super Bowl featured a blitz of commercials for the industry. Gainers included Esports Technologies (EBET +10.7%), Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL +4.1%),...

#Online Gambling#Stock#Sports Betting#Esports Technologies#Ebet#Gmbl#Gambling Com Group#Everi Holdings#Evri#Accel Entertainment#Penn National Gaming#Penn#Dkng
Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Newell Brands leads the S&P 500 Index after earnings topper

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) recorded the biggest gain in the S&P 500 Index in Friday morning trading after sliding past consensus marks with its Q4 earnings report. The company reported core sales growth of 5.8%, with six of eight business units and every major region improving from a year ago. Reported...
BUSINESS
DoorDash soars in relief rally following earnings topper

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) soared after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of the consensus expectation. Orders rose 35% during the quarter to 369M and the marketplace gross order value was 36% higher to $11.16B. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $47M vs. $94M a year ago. Contribution profit was $291M vs. $230M a year...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Almost Double, According to Wall Street

Its focus on whole-person virtual care is a key competitive advantage. The company has been increasingly opting for new high-growth businesses. Teladoc has guided for robust fiscal 2021 revenues. A darling of the stock market for most of 2020 and early 2021, Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) share prices are currently down...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
STOCKS
kcrw.com

Will California gamble on legalizing sports betting?

About 31 million people bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl that resulted in a victory for the LA Rams, according to the American Gaming Association. While sports betting in California is still not legal, that could change this year. There could be four initiatives on the November ballot. The U.S....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Seekingalpha.com

20 High-Yield Rich Retirement Dream Stocks

Low interest rates, high market valuations, and the 2022 correction have many investors worried that they'll never be able to retire. It's a tough time for income investors hoping to retire in comfort or even splendor in the coming years. Real yields on bonds have been falling for 25 years...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

My Biggest Positions Crater And I Keep Buying

Our two largest positions are stocks that each tumbled more than 20% recently. In our recent subscriber poll, the second most popular topic was our expectation for tower REITs over the next few years. Clearly, we've been in the bullish camp on tower REITs:. American Tower (AMT) Crown Castle International...
STOCKS

