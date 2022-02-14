Knowledge and Memories Can Clutter Old Brains

Healthy older adults tend to crowd their brain with too many memories that consequently interfere with what they are trying to remember or do, according to a report in the journal Trends in Cognitive Science. What to know:. While older and...
FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Imagine a closet filled with treasures accumulated during a lifetime of rich experiences. Now, imagine going into that closet to find one specific object.
Only maybe you get distracted by another, more enticing item from your past. Or you find the object you're seeking but it's intertwined with six similar items, and withdrawing the one will drag out the entire tangle.
That's how...
65 percent of 1,000 surveyed American adults reported experiencing increased stress because of the COVID pandemic. Stress may be the likeliest cause of the reported shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain, and elevated blood pressure. Stress-reduction techniques improve heart health. Optimism, having a sense of purpose, happiness, mindfulness, and a...
Memory loss in older age may stem from the brain being too cluttered with knowledge, making it more difficult to sift through, scientists believe. Although forgetting names or misplacing objects may seem like a deterioration in brain function, a new theory suggested it might actually be just a slowing down caused by too much information, like when a computer hard drive gets overly full.
After more than a century of study, the significance of brain waves — the coordinated, rhythmic electrical activity of groups of brain cells — is still not fully known. An especially underappreciated aspect of the phenomenon is that waves spatially propagate, or “travel,” through brain regions over time. A new study by researchers at The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT measured how waves travel in the brain’s prefrontal cortex during working memory to investigate the functional advantages that this apparent motion may produce.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia are looking into a reason why seizures can cause memory loss. According to a release, the researchers, UVA Brain Institute Director Jaideep Kapur and postdoctoral fellow in neurology Anastasia Brodovskaya, found that seizures affect the same parts of the brain that are responsible for memory formation.
We often think of memory as a rerun of the past — a mental duplication of events and sensations that we’ve experienced. In the brain, that would be akin to the same patterns of neural activity getting expressed again: Remembering a person’s face, for instance, might activate the same neural patterns as the ones for seeing their face. And indeed, in some memory processes, something like this does occur.
There’s a paradox in memory science: Empirical evidence and life experience both suggest older adults have more knowledge of the world. However, in laboratory settings, they generally perform worse on memory tests than younger adults. What can explain the disparity?. The answer might be “clutter,” according to a review...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study published in Trends in Cognitive Science, having too much knowledge may impair memory function in older adults. The report, authored by Canadian scientists, found older people have larger amounts of information stored in their brain compared to younger people. As a result, they often have difficulty with memory retrieval.
Researchers in Canada found that older people have too much information in their heads, resulting in “cluttered memories.” The study defines “cluttered memory” as one that struggles to recall specific or detailed information and events in comparison to younger people. Study author, Dr. Lynn Hasher says, “These results may explain why wisdom and knowledge continue to grow as we age, even as memory declines.” The issue is that on a day-to-day basis, the human mind constantly blocks out unnecessary information, but as we grow older, the mind’s inhibition skills deteriorate, making it harder to focus on specific information. Researchers say this results in a “flood” or information and memory impairment among older adults. But a cluttered memory isn’t necessarily a bad thing—the data shows it is very likely to be a sign of wisdom and lots of knowledge. (StudyFinds)
The group of Emmanuelle Volle at the Paris Brain Institute and their international collaborators established for the first time a link between real-life creativity, semantic memory structure and brain functional connectivity. The results, published in Science Advances, indicate that real-life creativity relies on individual differences in semantic memory organization that can be predicted from brain functional connectivity.
It has long been known that there is an association between food and pain, as people with chronic pain often struggle with their weight. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience may have found an explanation in a new study that suggests that circuitry in the brain responsible for motivation and pleasure is impacted when someone experiences pain. "These findings may reveal new physiological mechanisms linking chronic pain to a change in someone's eating behavior," said Paul Geha, M.D., lead author on the study published in PLOS ONE. "And this change can lead to the development of obesity."
As our brains mature, two key memory regions’ precise communication boost formation of lasting memories. Study suggests how ‘your brain is learning to multitask as you get older’. ‘By understanding how something comes to be — memory, in this instance — it gives us windows into why it...
“Our findings suggest that being fit can protect against mild cognitive impairment in older people,” says Ekaterina Zotcheva. Just before Christmas, Zotcheva defended her doctoral dissertation on exercise and brain health at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, NTNU. The day before the defence, the last study for her doctoral degree was published in the highly regarded Sports Medicine journal.
In a new study from Massachusetts General Hospital, researchers found certain brain wave patterns that occur while an individual sleeps may be assessed by clinicians to help them diagnose dementia and other conditions related to memory, language, and thinking. The finding could help improve automated methods for detecting these brain...
No matter when it happens, feelings of anxiety are never welcome. Often, anxiety can creep up when you least expect it, like when you’re lying in bed trying to sleep or in the middle of the workday. Sometimes it’s sparked by something specific, such as a news alert announcing yet another COVID-19 variant or a Google cal invite for a meeting when your day is already booked solid.
In a new study from the Laureate Institute for Brain Research, researchers found an abnormal link between the heart and brain in women with a generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). They tested 58 adult female participants (29 with GAD and 29 matching healthy comparisons). During the study they stimulated the heart...
As the Bard said, "Love is a many splendored thing." Appropriately, that quote is from Shakespeare's sonnets, not his plays. Although, as a scientist, I can talk about the brain chemistry of love, I am also certain that love can be as much poetry as chemistry. With Valentine's Day fast...
(WNDU) - There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that can develop later in life. Low self-esteem, loss of interest, anxiety, poor outlook on life and depression can wreak havoc on your emotional health. But...
Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. People with long-COVID "brain fog" may be able to recover mental abilities that were dulled or stolen from them by the virus through an approach that has improved the effects of stroke, traumatic brain injury, and other post-viral disorders, doctors and scientists say.
Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Noninvasive brain stimulation (NIBS) that uses alternating microcurrents appears to rapidly and effectively improve cognitive and visual deficits related to "long COVID," a small case series shows. SARS-CoV-2 infections impair blood flow to the eyes and...
