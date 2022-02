News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (“ASR”) with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (“JPM”) to repurchase $250.0 million of the Company’s common stock. The ASR was entered into as part of the Company’s previously announced $1.0 billion open market share repurchase authorization, under which approximately $913 million will remain available after giving effect to the ASR. The Company intends to fund the ASR from cash on hand.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO