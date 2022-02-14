ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Is Mild Cognitive Impairment Reversible?

By Pauline Anderson
Medscape News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high level of education, superior academic performance and excellent written language skills may predict the reversal of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) to normal cognitive function, new research shows. Investigators found individuals with these factors, which are all markers of cognitive reserve, had a significantly greater chance of reversion...

www.medscape.com

