ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Ex-US Navy engineer accused of trying to sell nuclear submarine secrets pleads guilty

By Julie Coleman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtq0W_0eEOxKbW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwUpW_0eEOxKbW00
The Virginia-class, nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine, USS North Dakota (SSN 784), transit the Thames River as they pull into their homeport on Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. in Jan. 2019.

US Navy photo by Cmdr. Jason M. Geddes

  • A former US Navy engineer pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to sell submarine secrets.
  • Jonathan Toebbe and his wife were arrested last October.
  • Toebbe, with his wife as lookout, allegedly dead dropped memory cards with secret information in exchange for money.

A former US Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to sell sensitive information about nuclear-powered submarines to an unidentified foreign government pleaded guilty Monday, a government lawyer said, according to multiple reports .

In October, authorities arrested Jonathan Toebbe and his wife Diana and charged them with one count of "conspiracy to communicate restricted data" and two counts of "communication of restricted data."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8JU1_0eEOxKbW00
These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe.

West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP

The arrest in West Virginia followed a year-long sting operation by the FBI. The pair have been in custody since their October 9 arrest.

Under the conditions of his plea deal, Toebbe is expected to face 12.5 to 17 years in prison. He will also assist authorities in finding restricted information and data he obtained, as well as money given to him by the FBI as part of the sting operation. The FBI is still locating $100,000.

Toebbe will be sentenced at a later court hearing. Toebbe's wife has pleaded not guilty to the charges, Reuters reported , and she will remain in jail pending trial.

Toebbe attempted to sell secrets of the US Navy's nuclear-powered submarines to an unidentified foreign country, the Justice Department said previously . He actually ended up communicating with an undercover FBI agent.

Toebbe released information to the undercover agent in a series of "dead drops," situations in which information is hidden and exchanged without meeting in person.

During these drops, Toebbe hid memory cards with sensitive information in various random objects, including in a peanut butter sandwich, a package of chewing gum, and an adhesive bandage wrapper, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors allege Diana Toebbe acted as a lookout during some of these dead drops, but her husband claims she did not know what was happening.

Through his national security clearance, Toebbe had access to restricted data, including sensitive information about "military sensitive design elements, operating parameters, and performance characteristics of reactors for nuclear powered warships," the Justice Department said.

An FBI agent testified that at one point during the operation, Toebbe asked for $5 million in cryptocurrency in exchange for sensitive information.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ex-Navy captain pleads guilty in massive bribery case

A former U.S. Navy captain pleaded guilty to bribery Wednesday for accepting nearly $68,000 in dinners, hotels, parties and prostitutes from a Malaysian defense contractor, prosecutors said. Donald Hornbeck, who entered the plea in San Diego federal court, acknowledged that while directing operations of combat ships in the 7th Fleet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Groton, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Groton, CT
State
West Virginia State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland navy engineer accused of espionage back in court

A man from Annapolis accused of trying to sell secrets U.S. submarines to a foreign country will be back in court Monday. Jonathan Toebbe was an engineer with the U.S. navy. He and his wife, Diana, were arrested in West Virginia in October 2021. Investigators say on four occasions, the couple passed along memory card filled with classified information to people who they believed were representatives of the foreign nation. The representatives turned out to be undercover FBI agents. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have pleaded not guily to charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data, and communication of restricted data. If they're found guilty, the couple could face life in prison. There is no word on a date for Diana Toebbe's next court hearing. Federal prosecutors have not said what nation the Toebbe's thought they were dealing with.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Maryland man pleads guilty after selling U.S. nuclear data to undercover FBI agent

A Maryland man who worked at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges after prosecutors say he delivered restricted data on the design of U.S. nuclear warships to an undercover federal agent he believed was representing a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, of Annapolis, used...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard

A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement pleaded guilty Friday in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality. Steven Carrillo, 33, originally pleaded not guilty in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Nuclear Submarine#Fbi#Submarines#Submarine Base#Ex Us Navy#Cmdr#Ap#Reuters#The Us Navy#The Justice Department
boxingnewsandviews.com

US Army Fighter Takes A Hit In South China Sea

While thankfully there is some more boxing fights for us fight fans to finally look forward to again soon, the other big fight in the world at the moment between the West and East seems to be cooling down a bit. Hopefully sense will prevail after even the Ukrainian President...
BUSINESS
rolling out

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother enraged the McMichaels got plea deal in federal case

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother vows to fight the plea deal that her son’s convicted murderers struck with federal prosecutors. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis struck a deal in the federal hate crime case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice that would take them out of state prison and put them in federal prison. The fact that the DOJ accepted the so-called “backroom” deal outraged Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsday

Ex-MS-13 gang leader sentenced to 30 years in prison for role in 2016 Brentwood murder

A former MS-13 gang leader apologized to the mother of a teenager whose killing he admitted orchestrating in 2016, saying he wished the murder had never happened. "I can’t return the son to the mother," Carlos Argueta said in Spanish to the mother of fellow gang member Jose Pena, before being sentenced to 30 years in prison by visiting Circuit Court Judge Joseph Bianco in federal court in Central Islip. "The only thing I can say is that I am sorry."
BRENTWOOD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Bad acts of 3 FBI agents will not be mentioned in Whitmer kidnap trial

A judge delivered a double whammy to the defendants in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case Wednesday, concluding that jurors will not hear about the checkered pasts of three FBI agents who investigated them. But the jury will hear about the criminal pasts of the defendants. In a 27-page order,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Army Times

He defrauded more than 100 disabled veterans of benefits. Prison awaits.

Jamare Mason, 27, of Snellville, Georgia, was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after defrauding more than 100 disabled veterans and Social Security beneficiaries of over $1 million, according to a Jan. 19 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.
SNELLVILLE, GA
chicagocrusader.com

Federal judge rejects plea deal of white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

After hearing an emotional plea from the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, a federal judge in Atlanta rejected a plea deal involving three white men who killed the Black man in 2020. Travis McMichael 35, and his father Greg McMichael 65, were among three white men given life sentences in January after they were convicted of first-degree murder for killing Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia suburb.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

392K+
Followers
25K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy