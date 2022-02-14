ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Housing crisis leads to influx of surrendered dogs

By Rachael Perry
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pYU9_0eEOwKDD00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local animal shelter is seeing an increase in dogs being given up.

They said that the price of houses right now is keeping more people in apartments, which can lead to some surrendering their pets. Lauren Boothby said that renting an apartment in Rockford for her and her rescue Pitbull Birty felt hopeless, and she had no other option but to surrender her.

“When I adopted Birt, I think she saved me more than I saved her,” Boothby said. “She was one of the best companions I ever had.”

Four-year-old Birty was living the life with her rescue mom nine months ago, but Boothby said that she now found herself making a difficult decision.

“I couldn’t reach my deadline of finding a house that would take an animal before I had to move, so unfortunately I had to give her back to the shelter,” Boothby said. “If I was okay with being homeless I would have been homeless with her, that’s how much I loved her.”

Birty is now back at the shelter, surrounded by dogs with a similar story. Amber Pinnon is the adoption coordinator at Winnebago County Animal Services, and she said that the housing crisis is causing more and more families to make the same choice as Boothby.

“I do think COVID kind of exacerbated that issue,” Pinnon said. “A lot of people were put out of work, a lot of people are trying to find jobs, and so there were only certain amounts of time where people couldn’t be evicted. That’s now changed and is done, and same with unemployment kind of running out.”

Finding a place to rent can be difficult, but renting a home with a dog is an even bigger hurdle, according to Pinnon.

“So they do have a landlord that they depend on to maybe allow them to have that pet,” she said. “Those are big issues people do face in our community, because many people do rent.”

Birty is now looking for her forever family again, and both Boothby and Pinnon said that home will be one lucky place.

“This is probably one of the most loving dogs I’ve ever experienced,” Boothby said. “She’s one of the animals you’ll look forward to come home to her.”

Birty, along with many other dogs, are available for adoption. More information can be found on Winnebago County Animal Service’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford hospital loosening visitor restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local health system is loosening restrictions on visitors to its hospitals. Patients at UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital will now be allowed one guest. Pediatric and neo-natal patients can have two visitors. All guests will be screened, and masks are required. Visitors were banned back in November as the omicron variant […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford YMCA offers personal hygiene items

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline organization now has even more to offer to local kids in need. The YMCA of Rock River Valley just launched a “Closet Program.” Molina Healthcare sponsors the project. The closet is located inside Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1829 N Rockton Ave. Students can pick up personal hygiene […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Valentine’s Day for kids in Rockford hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Country music fans made Valentine’s Day special for some of Rockford’s smallest hospital patients. The holiday is definitely not as fun in a medical bed, which is why Keith Urban fans donated 200 stuffed monkey toys to UW Health Swedish American Hospital. The toys will be handed out to kids in […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Rockford, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
City
Winnebago, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford animal shelter holds “Furball”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local animal welfare non-profit hosted their annual fundraiser on Saturday. Paws Humane Society welcomed the community to their “Furball” at the Radisson in Rockford. Money collected helps more rescues find their forever homes. Susan Golan, executive director of the Paws Humane Society, credits the community’s support for keeping them running. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford primary care provider moves locations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford OSF primary care center has changed locations. The medical group’s Roxbury Road location near Saint Anthony Hospital will no longer see patients. Doctors will instead work out of the new building on Villagreen View, about a ten minute drive away. The change is effective on February 28. OSF administrators […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cupid spreading love with Llamagrams

OZARK, Mo. (WTVO) — A man in Missouri spread love in the Ozarks this Valentine’s Day with the help of some unusual furry friends. Jason Farley is the mastermind behind the “Llamagram.” He said that Peaches and Elsa deliver more smiles than people can imagine when he shows up at nursing homes, businesses or someone’s […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Landlord#Covid
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford blood center is getting a little bigger

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center hopes that an expansion will inspire more people to roll up their sleeves. The old Amcore Training Center on Longwood Street is being transformed into a blood donation center. It is next to the current blood center, which will become the RRVBC’s administrative building. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford region featured in upcoming travel show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will be one of 13 midwestern towns to be showcased on the upcoming FOX television show, John McGivern’s Main Streets. McGivern, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is an actor known for his roles in The Princess Diaries and commercials for companies such as Kohl’s, Sears, and Philadelphia Cream Cheese. He […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers discuss warehouse safety standards after Amazon roof collapse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lawmakers in Springfield looked into warehouse safety standards on Monday after a tornado flattened an Amazon warehouse back in December. It was the first hearing of the Labor and Commerce Committee since the EF-3 tornado that killed six workers inside the Edwardsville worksite. The National Institute of Standards and Technology said […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14th anniversary of NIU mass shooting

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A gunman claimed the lives of five Northern Illinois University students 14 years ago. The NIU community gathered in remembrance once again on Monday. Bells tolled five times at exactly 3:06 p.m. outside of Cole Hall, once for each student killed; Ryanne Mace, Julianna Gehant, Cataline Garcia, Gayle Dubowski and Dan […]
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago’s vacant property biding ending soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There is still time to place a bid on abandoned property throughout Winnebago County. Around 500 tax delinquent homes, buildings and land are available in the Rockford area. Buyers typically fix up the properties, which elevates the neighborhood. It is part of the Region 1 Planning Council’s trustee program. Since it […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Scientists cure woman of HIV for the first time

(WTVO) — Scientists on an American research team have reportedly cured HIV in a woman for the first time ever. According to NBC News, the researchers used a stem cell transplant method to treat the woman, who now joins three men whom scientists have “likely cured” of an HIV infection, the virus that causes AIDS. […]
SCIENCE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford museum tells the story of escaped slave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum hosted a meet and greet with a local actor playing an escaped slave, as part of celebrating Black History Month. Midway Village Museum also paid tribute to Black History Month with an exhibit on two of Rockford’s earliest Black residents. Residents chatted on Sunday with the actors that […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford store holds free t-shirt print day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Love was in the air at a local t-shirt print shop. The Rockford Art Deli, 402 E State St., hosted their first “Free Print Day” of the year on Saturday, in honor of Valentine’s Day. “We Are Rad Together” is this year’s design, and the shop’s employees said that they enjoy […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy