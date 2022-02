The market was able to somewhat reduce its earlier steep decline from Monday morning, although it still settled with triple-digit losses. Of course, the dominating news was the Russian/Ukrainian situation. Reportedly there was some diplomatic progress made between the two nations Monday. Besides the geo-political troubles, the cotton market is still smarting from last Wednesday’s neutral-to-unfriendly supply-demand data, Thursday’s wobbly export sales, and Sunday’s NCC announcement of increased 2022 acres.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO