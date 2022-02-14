For Sale – Ducati 998 to 1098 project

(WFRV) – Wisconsin and Harley-Davidson go hand in hand, and what better way to look forward to the summer than a new bike. Harley-Davidson has announced the production of eight new models of motorcycles, all powered by the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine. Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson said this latest product line is designed for power and performance, “Each of these new models feature the unrivaled power of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117, for those riders who want nothing but the biggest and the best, building on our position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.”

