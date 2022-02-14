ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Sale – Ducati 998 to 1098 project

 2 days ago

I have a Ducati project for sale I just don’t have the time to finish. It’s been with me on the back burner for far too long and I have too many projects that take higher priority. Lots of extra parts and details below. Ducati 998 with...

wearegreenbay.com

Harley-Davidson announces 8 new motorcycle models

(WFRV) – Wisconsin and Harley-Davidson go hand in hand, and what better way to look forward to the summer than a new bike. Harley-Davidson has announced the production of eight new models of motorcycles, all powered by the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine. Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson said this latest product line is designed for power and performance, “Each of these new models feature the unrivaled power of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117, for those riders who want nothing but the biggest and the best, building on our position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
MotorTrend Magazine

Harley-Davidson Fans: a One-of-a-Kind 1938 Prototype Is Up for Auction

Prewar Harley-Davidson motorcycles are cool, full stop. These early bikes were in constant flux as the motorcycle format we know today was still being formulated and the kinks ironed out—not unlike how cars were rapidly evolving during the same period. But for next-level cool, this 1938 Harley-Davidson prototype up for sale at Mecum's upcoming Las Vegas auction combines a few other elements, namely rarity and Harley fans' appreciation for early motorcycles from the Wisconsin-based bikemaker.
CARS
Carscoops

Super73 Produces One-Off E-Bike In Tribute To Ducati Motorcycles

California’s Super73, a lifestyle brand that produces electric bicycles, has created a one-off custom model to celebrate the history of Ducati. Starting with a paint scheme that draws heavy inspiration from the Italian motorcycle manufacturer‘s racing efforts, it combines a red frame with gold detailing on the chainring bolts, the pedals, and the front forks. The forks were also polished and brushed before anodizing to emulate the iconic Kashima coating. Anti-slip fabric with delicate red piping continues the color scheme onto the seat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RideApart

This Ultra-Rare Rau Kawasaki GPZ1100 Could Be Yours

When Kawasaki pulled the covers off the GPZ1100 in 1981, it brought forth one of the most powerful and fastest super bikes in the world at the time. It featured a 1,089cc inline-four engine pumping out around 105 horsepower out of the box. Needless to say, this bike was on the top of the mountain when it came to performance at the time. However, for one German chassis designer, it just wasn’t enough.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Hybrid Design Electric Motorcycles

The conceptual 'Spirit' electric motorcycle has been designed by Roman Dolzhenko as a hybrid aesthetic transportation solution that would provide riders with something straight out of science fiction. The motorcycle merges the aesthetics of Batman's Batpod with that of the Lightcycle from Tron: Legacy to achieve a truly futuristic transportation solution for the near-future. The bike features a smooth seat that shifts to the main body where the rider can keep an eye on speed and other metrics via a circular built-in display.
CARS
topgear.com

Brabus is modifying motorbikes now

Not content with 1,000bhp+ Mercs and boats named after clandestine military operations, Brabus is now modifying motorbikes. Yep, the German tuner has entered into a collaboration with KTM to produce its first ever two-wheeler. It’s called the Brabus 1300 R and you might be surprised to hear that there’s no more power over the bike it’s based on.
CARS
RideApart

2022 Mutt GT-SS 250 First Ride Review

Mutt Motorcycles started out doing custom work but after a number of years of building some “serious” bikes, Mutt decided that the rest of the market needed something without the “serious” price tag. It is with that notion that the brand set out to take its experience in the custom scene to its lineup of production motorcycles. The initial offering from Mutt includes a selection of 125cc and 250cc models, and this is the 2022 Mutt Grand Tourer Super Single 250, or the GT-SS for short.
CARS
RideApart

Honda's Trio Of CB500 Bikes Is Coming To The U.S.

In 2021, Honda updated its popular 500cc range with some well-overdue upgrades. Occupying a space that remains to be filled by Honda alone, apart from the occasional Chinese copycat, the 500cc class has long been a gray area in the beginner segment. Because of this, Honda could capitalize on the segment with more premium features. Plus, the outgoing generation of Honda's CB/R500 range of machines is undoubtedly looking a bit long in the tooth.
CARS
Motor1.com

Automecca Sportsvan Is Retro Bus With VW Beetle Soul For Sale

Back in the early 1970s, Curtis Brubaker had the awesome idea to revive the spirit of the original Volkswagen Beetle and Microbus with a new vehicle based on the same bones. Unfortunately, the designer couldn’t reach an official deal with the German automaker and decided to continue the project on his own. Instead of receiving unused platforms directly from the factory, Brubaker had to work with used Beetles and convert them into new vintage-looking buses, selling the excess components from the original car.
CARS
RideApart

Stunning Custom Triumph Thruxton By Tamarit Up For Auction

You may have heard of Tamarit before. For those of you who don’t know, it’s one of the most popular custom builders specializing solely on Triumph motorcycles. The workshop, based in Spain, has fast become one of the most popular names in the business. It’s known for its chic and elegant designs which further elevate the already premium image of Triumph’s modern-day machines.
BICYCLES
RideApart

Yamaha Introduces The 2022 Ténéré 700 World Raid In Europe

When Yamaha introduced the Ténéré 700, it changed the game in the affordable middleweight adventure bike segment. Previously occupied and dominated by the KTM 790 Adventure, the Yamaha Ténéré certainly gave the orange beast a run for its money. Although it wasn’t as feature-rich as the KTM, the Ténéré 700 was definitely more affordable and within the reach of a vast majority of riders.
CARS
Shropshire Star

Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 World Raid is a long-distance adventurer

New model brings a greater range and a distinct look. Yamaha has created a new, long-distance version of its Ténéré 700. Called the World Raid, it’s an adventure-focused motorcycle equipped with a range of features designed to ensure it can tackle big days on the road as well as ventures off the beaten track.
TRAVEL
RideApart

Grab This Zero-Mile Yamaha TZ500 GP Race Bike Before It’s Too Late

The Yamaha TZ500 GP was a race bike based on Yamaha’s Grand Prix-winning YZR500. It was meant as a lower-spec version for private teams to purchase and go racing with. The road-racer was powered by a 500cc two-stroke inline-four engine. With 115 horsepower on tap, and savage acceleration thanks to its lightweight constitution and two-stroke powerplant, the bike was indeed quite a handful.
CARS
RideApart

Beta Unveils 2022 Evo Factory Trials Bike Lineup

Italian trial bike specialists Beta have a rich history in trials riding. With Trial World Championship greats Jordi Tarres and Dougie Lampkin piloting Betas to several titles, the brand continues to push the sport forward in 2022. After collaborating with the Beta Factory Team and the riders Sondre Haga, Aniol Gelabert, Matteo Grattarola, and Lorenzo Gandola, the firm delivers the competition-ready 2022 Beta Evo Factory range.
BICYCLES
CAR AND DRIVER

2010 Honda Element with 45,000 Miles Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

This 2010 Honda Element EX, always a practical (and pet-friendly) choice, includes washable floorboards, moisture-resistant seating fabric, and a low and flat load floor that provides vanlike utility. The Honda Element was sold from 2003 to 2011 and shared its basic underpinnings with the second-generation CR-V. Bidding on this low-mileage,...
HOME & GARDEN
Motorious

Barn Find Car Collection Up For Sale

Somewhere outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma is a collection of barn find-condition cars tucked away in several buildings. Understandably, the owner of the collection, who is a widow, doesn’t want the location disclosed since there are people who would just head out there to harass her. What’s great is this collection is for sale, so the video we’ve included isn’t just for your viewing pleasure. You could score a really nice classic American car, if you move quickly.
TULSA, OK
RideApart

Recall: Some 2021 Harley Pan Americas, Sportster S May Have Display Issue

On January 31, 2022, Harley-Davidson issued a voluntary safety recall for certain 2021 Pan American 1250S, 2021 Pan America 1250, and 2021 Sportster S motorcycles due to an instrument cluster software error. Affected bikes may not display speedometers or neutral indicators if ambient temperatures are below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (or 0 degrees Celsius). Should riders opt to continue operating their bikes despite lacking visibility of this important information, it could increase the risk of a crash.
CARS
RideApart

The Husqvarna Vektorr Electric Scooter Inches Closer To Production

In May 2021, Husqvarna presented the Vektorr, a concept electric scooter that hinted at the company's future plans of electrification. Spy photos suggested that development is well underway. It's clear that the wheels are turning, we just don't know what exactly to expect just yet. Luckily, given the fact that the Vektorr is being built by Bajaj in India, we can expect several similarities with the Chetak electric scooter.
CARS

