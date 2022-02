“Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering. … I can feel it.”. This is the opening narration of the Super Bowl teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which debuts in September. But who exactly is speaking? We meet her just a few moments into the new footage—a young girl named Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot, played by Markella Kavenagh, who appears to be one of the nomadic hobbit ancestors J.R.R. Tolkien dubbed the harfoot. In the Prime Video series set thousands of years before the events of his epic, the harfoots are set for some awfully big adventures.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO