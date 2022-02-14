Man picking up home renovation supplies wins $100,000 lottery prize

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who had a lucky feeling while picking up supplies for a home renovation project said the construction will now be completed with help from a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

The 44-year-old Bel Air man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his family recently purchased their first house, and are currently working to renovate the home.

The man said he was running errands to buy paint and other supplies for the house when he stopped at Freddie's Fine Wines in Joppa to pick up some drinks.

The man said the store's display of scratch-off lottery tickets caught his eye and he thought to himself, "I feel lucky."

The player purchased a $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket and took it home, where he revealed the $100,000 prize.

"My wife immediately started crying, and I immediately called my two daughters to let them know about our big win," the winner said.

He said the money will go toward paint, carpeting, furniture and other expenses for the new house.

"This came at a perfect time," he said. "My family and I just moved into our first new home. This money will help with renovations."