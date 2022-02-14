Felon faces new gun charges after SE Portland incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after allegedly running away from police and illegally having possession of a firearm in an area of high gun violence in Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau , 26-year-old Zannan Cameron was charged with eluding in vehicle and on foot, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and a separate warrant.

On Feb. 12, shortly before 10 p.m., police say officers with the Focused Intervention Team were doing extra patrols in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, which has recently suffered a high amount of gun violence . Officers then observed a vehicle matching the description of one used in a shooting.

“Due to an investigative interest in the vehicle, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle,” said PPB. “The driver of the vehicle eluded the officers, but due to the number of FIT officers working in the area, they were able to continue to observe the suspect.”

The agency added, “The suspect ultimately parked the vehicle and began eluding on foot. FIT Officers were able to locate the suspect at Northeast 117th Avenue and Northeast Brazee Street and take him into custody without incident.”

PPB said officers also found a 9mm firearm.

It’s unclear if Cameron has an attorney.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.