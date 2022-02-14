ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweethearts since the 1950s celebrate Valentine's Day milestones

 21 hours ago

Two couples from L.A. have been celebrating Valentine's Day since the early 1950s. During the pandemic, they've been fortunate to be able to stay together at their senior living home in Westwood.

Longtime sweethearts Abby and Norman Murkoff and Herman and Bess Leibenson met in the early 1950s.

Years ago, Abby made the first move.

"I was impressed," she said. "[Norman] had his own car, and he was tall, and he was good looking and I thought he was very cute."

The Murkoffs celebrate their 69th Valentine's Day on Monday.

"I found the right woman, and we just seemed to agree on what we wanted, bringing up our kids," Norman said. "We loved one another, and we were happy together and we are [still] happy together"

The Murkoffs met through a mutual circle of friends. The Leibensons met at a dance. Bess vividly remembers the night.

"We danced together and the dialogue was very similar," Bess said. "After that, Herman never let go."

Herman thought Bess was an exceptional dancer, and they've been together ever since.

Today, both couples have been married for 69 and 70 years, respectably, and have celebrated six decades of Valentine's Days together.

So, what is the secret to their marriages?

"Whatever she wants, she gets," Herman said.

Bess has a three-pronged approach.

"Love, sex and conversation," Bess said.

Herman agreed. "That's the secret."

