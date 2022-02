I grew up in Idaho and absolutely despised it. One of the worst parts was the lack of information that was given to me throughout my K-12 education. There are so many examples I can point to, but the strongest is that despite being bisexual, I didn’t wrap my head around what “gay” meant until the 8th grade. No one talked about it, no one told me and I couldn’t begin to be educated on it because I didn’t know being gay was something that existed. A classmate of mine brought up gay marriage during a discussion, and after being absolutely dumbfounded by the word, I sheepishly asked my mom what it meant after school.

