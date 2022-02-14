Road closed through Friday in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Part of Foster Road just off 5th Street in Huntington is closed through Friday, Feb. 18.
Officials say crews with the city’s water are moving a sewer line and putting in a new manhole.
Leaders say bad weather could impact the closure schedule.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0