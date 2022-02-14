ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Road closed through Friday in Huntington

By Isaac Taylor
 1 day ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Part of Foster Road just off 5th Street in Huntington is closed through Friday, Feb. 18.

Officials say crews with the city’s water are moving a sewer line and putting in a new manhole.

Leaders say bad weather could impact the closure schedule.

WOWK 13 News

Zero red counties on WV COVID alert map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 5,951 active COVID-19 cases statewide. 44 deaths have been reported since Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 6,067. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old male […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Huntington launches app to report neighborhood service issues

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington is making it easier for residents to report any issues, make requests or express their complaints. Huntington and the company SeeClickFix have partnered to launch a new platform called Huntington WV 311. The free app and web tools will provide citizens with an easier way to provide […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Is your electric bill high? You’re not alone!

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There’s nothing like coming home after a bone-chilling day to a nice warm home until the electric bill arrives in the mail! We’ve certainly had our bouts with old man winter this season weather-wise in the tri-state but has it been worse than normal? Though the snow has caused some […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Band submissions due today for Live on the Levee

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Submissions for bands that wish to play during Live on the Levee are due today, Feb. 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. You can apply on their website. According to previous press releases, you can also email your submission to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org. For vendors, the deadline is March 15, 2022, at 5 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Schools making masks optional

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Due to decreasing COVID-19 cases, masks are no longer required for staff and students in Kanawha County schools. Kanawha County Schools say on their website that masks will no longer be required in buildings and on the bus. They say the decision was made due to Kanawha County and KCS […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Valentine’s Day 2022: One of the coldest locally

(WOWK) — If you thought it’s a little on the chilly side this Valentine’s Day, you’re right and in fact, it’s one for the charts. High temperatures in the upper 20s made the 2022 version of Valentine’s Day the 4th coldest in terms of daytime highs in Charleston where the records go back to the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance involved in head-on collision on I-79 in Elkview

UPDATE: According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the SUV was a female. She was taken to the hospital, as well as two crew members, ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — An ambulance was involved in a head-on collision on the Frame Road exit going southbound on I-79. According to Metro 911, calls came […]
ELKVIEW, WV
