Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick: "First half was Mr Hyde, second half Dr Jekyll and for a change it (the result) was different. In the end it was important to get the three points against an in form team. Brighton are very possession based, full of confidence and we had to take more risks in the second half, it paid off. We scored the goal and got the red card for Lewis Dunk with a brilliant interception from Anthony Elanga. It should have been 3-0, 4-0 after 75 minutes but there is a bit of lack of assuredness in front of goal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO