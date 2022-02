KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,. A major winter storm will be developing Wednesday into Thursday and have effects on our area. Rain, freezing rain, sleet and then heavy snow are all in the forecast. Thunderstorms are also possible, even while it is snowing. If this storm maintains strength, thunderstorms could form in the colder air and this would increase snowfall rates. This is one of the many uncertainties still.

