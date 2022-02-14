ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Rates on the Rise, Tom Lee Sees Money From Speculative Stocks Eventually Flowing Into Crypto

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tom Lee's Fundstrat published its first report on bitcoin about five years ago, it said that by 2022, the cryptocurrency could be worth between $15,000 and $50,000. Bitcoin is currently somewhere in the upper middle of that range, and Lee remains optimistic about the future of bitcoin and crypto, especially...

