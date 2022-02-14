This Week with Bob Mueller: Feb. 13, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Audio from an education steering committee meeting suggests Governor Lee’s proposed new school funding formula involves outsourcing teacher jobs.
Lee’s administration ends its no-bid contract practice, but not before an investigation into possible wrongdoing is launched – more in this week’s cover story.Tennessee Politics | Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom
Plus, the fight to legalize marijuana returns to the state.
