Tennessee State

This Week with Bob Mueller: Feb. 13, 2022

By Sebastian Posey, Bob Mueller
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Audio from an education steering committee meeting suggests Governor Lee’s proposed new school funding formula involves outsourcing teacher jobs.

Lee’s administration ends its no-bid contract practice, but not before an investigation into possible wrongdoing is launched – more in this week’s cover story.

Tennessee Politics | Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

Plus, the fight to legalize marijuana returns to the state.

These stories and more on This Week with Bob Mueller .

LPR cameras unable to read some Tennessee specialty tags

A News 2 investigation into possibly flawed Tennessee license plates has the state investigating whether the new plates are invisible to some LPR cameras around the state. And now it's possible that some Tennessee specialty plates already on the roads could be just as hard for these cameras to see at night.
