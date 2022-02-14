ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Will anyone save Ukraine?

Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. State Department has announced that the U.S. will close its embassy in Ukraine’s capital, with remaining embassy personnel being relocated closer to the border with Poland because of mounting U.S. fears of an invasion by Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin...

www.washingtonpost.com

Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
The Independent

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine explained

Russia has stationed an estimated 130,000 troops along its border with Ukraine this winter, increasing suspicion that an invasion is imminent. Western powers have consistently warned the Kremlin against any aggression, insisting that there will be retaliation if it attacks its neighbour.In the most recent developments, Russia has claimed to be de-escalating the situation and released a video that purports to show columns of military equipment and forces leaving the annexed Crimea region, with UK defence minister Ben Wallace saying the latest intelligence indicates that 60 per cent of Russia’s soldiers are still on the border of Ukraine, as...
WGN News

US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region. While a Russian invasion of Ukraine did not materialize as feared, the […]
New York Post

Russia says it pulls some troops back from Ukraine border; Kiev, NATO not convinced

Russia said Tuesday it is moving some of its forces away from Ukraine’s border and slammed reports of an imminent invasion as “ostentatious hysteria” — but the West reacted skeptically to the announcement, questioning the Kremlin’s credibility and pointing to the presence of a massive military force still arrayed near the former Soviet state.
US News and World Report

Biden, Scholz Highlight NATO Reinforcements if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the situation in...
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: State Department says Russia has increased troop presence on Ukraine border

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. had seen “more Russian forces, not fewer” along the Ukraine border. Watch Prices’ remarks in the player above. Asked why Russians would claim to be withdrawing when government intelligence, commercial satellite photos and social media videos showed no evidence of that, Price said: “This is the Russian playbook, to paint a picture publicly … while they do the opposite.”
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
