One of the most well-loved actors by fans and peers alike is Tom Hanks. The Hollywood actor has gifted us with the most memorable roles through the years, and has influenced us to become movie buffs in our own right through his iconic films. He is a vital member of the movie industry, and an inspiration to many. It’s almost impossible to find any backlash or negative press towards him. His cheerful demeanor and sense of humor is like a beacon of hope every time he appears in our screens. Hanks is a national treasure, who must be protected at all costs. It’s time to take a trip down memory lane. Here are five of the actor’s best crying scenes, in no particular order:

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO