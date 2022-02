It was a rainy night and thunder was booming at almost half past midnight. A girl sitting on the ninth floor in room 951 was looking outside her window, thinking. She was thinking about the semester she had spent in Oxford, Mississippi. She was thinking about the farewell dinner the Global Engagement Department had arranged for international students. She was thinking about how all the students who attended had expressed mixed emotions.

OXFORD, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO