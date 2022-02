The UK must end its reliance on fossil fuels due to the threat they pose to the nation’s public health, medical professionals have warned.In a letter to the prime minister, leading trade organisations and hundreds of individuals said there needed to be an immediate stop to new oil and gas projects being approved in the North Sea. One new field was given the green light last month, while the UK is reportedly set to approve half a dozen more this year. Ministers have suggested more fossil fuel drilling is important for both the economy and as the country transitions...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO