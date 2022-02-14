ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Paisano Poll: Valentine’s Day

By Kaitlyn Rosas
paisano-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we talked to students to gather their stance on Valentine’s Day. Let’s see what they have to...

paisano-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
paisano-online.com

Paisano Poll: Students Return to Campus for the Spring

Today the Paisano talks to students as they return to campus in anticipation of an in-person spring semester. Let’s see what they have to say concerning their hope for the semesters, wellness concerns and their opinion on the university’s response to the pandemic. Videographer/ Video Editor- Marcela Montufar...
COLLEGES
wvgazettemail.com

PHOTOS: Florists and bakers prepare for Valentine's Day

The year 2020 probably didn’t go down as anyone’s favorite year, but just before the pandemic hit the United States in earnest, there was Valentine’s Day — and that year, Americans spent a record $27.4 billion on gifts for those they love. That’s an average of $196.31 per person, according to the National Retail Federation.
CELEBRATIONS
Red and Black

UGA students celebrate Valentine’s Day without dates

Dressed in a fitted red dress, heels and warm pink eyeshadow swept over her eyelids, Jaalah Evans prepares to leave her dorm for a Valentine’s Day steak dinner. However, there won’t be a significant other at the table, because the night is dedicated to her friends. On a...
ATHENS, GA
KXAN

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Utsa
fashionisers.com

Take Your Valentine’s Day Game To The Next Level With These Sexy Valentine’s Day Dresses

It’s not a big deal if you don’t love celebrating Valentine’s Day (or if you are single). Rather than thinking of it as a time to go on dates, remember that this romantic occasion is a perfect fun excuse to spend quality time with your friends and also family. Valentine’s Day is not all about spending time with your partner, it means spending time with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family, or your partner. After all, haven’t you heard of Galantine’s Day? No matter how you choose to celebrate, on this significant day, you have to look gorgeous. Valentine’s Day provides a perfect occasion to dress up and have fun! These sexy dresses have a special place in your wardrobe because they are the really sassy ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
explore venango

Winners Announced in Valentine’s Day Contest

The winners of the exploreVenango.com Valentine’s Day Cutest Couples contest have been selected. (Above: Billie Jo and Alvin) All winners were chosen at random and will also be announced on our Facebook page. Please email explorecontests@gmail.com or message us on Facebook to claim your prize. Copyright © 2022 EYT...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
KIXS FM 108

Check Out These Great Texas Getaways Just In Time For Valentines

Check Out These Great Texas Getaways Just In Time For Valentines. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, we thought we'd deep dive into a variety of great places to stay in Texas no matter what your budget happens to be. We've got it all right here, just in time to make your life a little easier if you're still thinking about what to do for Valentine's weekend or as the case may be, Valentine's Monday.
TEXAS STATE
ABC 4

Outfits to dress up or dress down for Valentine’s Day

For today’s Fashion Fix, Stephanie Tarnasky, from Love Olive Co joined us on the show to share a little more about the shop our viewers know and love. Love Olive Co is based out of Idaho, but has a strong online presence. You’ll want to click “order now” after today’s fashion segment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

6 Ways To Spice Up Valentine's Day At Home

It’s Valentine's Day, and your only plans as of right now involve the couch, a bottle of wine, and catching up on yesterday’s episode of Euphoria. That doesn’t sound like a bad night, to be honest. But if you’re looking for a way to make this holiday feel a little special, we’ve got you covered with some easy-to-execute, one-on-one bonding experiences that are bound to bring you and your S.O. even closer. And did we mention they can all be done from the comfort of your home? (Thinking of you, homebodies and last-minute planners.) Ahead, find six at-home date ideas to spice up your Valentine's Day this year.
CELEBRATIONS
newtriernews.org

Valentine’s Day Infographic

Valentine’s Day, also known as St. Valentine’s Day is a holiday when couples celebrate their love and express their affections with one another with greetings and gifts. According to History, the first commercial Valentine’s in the United States were printed in the mid-1800s with a common depiction, Cupid, the Roman god of love.
CELEBRATIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy