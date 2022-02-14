ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Scottish Cup quarter-final draw: Rangers travel to Dundee, Celtic make trip to Dundee United

SkySports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers will both head for Dundee in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup. Forty-time winners Celtic have been drawn against Dundee United at Tannadice, while Rangers face Dundee, who won 3-0 at League One side Peterhead on Monday evening to claim their place in the...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gary Rowett delighted as Millwall see off promotion-chasing QPR at The Den

Millwall manager Gary Rowett was beaming over his side’s performance after they defeated promotion-chasing QPR with a 2-0 Championship victory at The Den. Goals from Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey – his first senior strike for the Lions – guided the hosts to their second win in four days after a game they controlled from start to finish.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Glass
Tribal Football

Di Canio blasts Roma coach Mourinho: Players fear him

Lazio great Paolo di Canio has blasted Jose Mourinho over his management of Roma's players. Di Canio was unimpressed by Mourinho's post-match attack on Roma's players after the Coppa Italia quarterfinal defeat to Inter Milan. “Mourinho hit the dressing room, like all those fans who criticise players who earn millions,"...
SOCCER
newschain

Paul Heckingbottom frustrated as Hull deny Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom expressed his frustration after seeing his side held to a goalless draw by Hull. Jack Robinson and Oli McBurnie had the best of the Blades’ many chances but Hull held firm. Heckingbottom said: “It was a frustrating night, for the obvious reasons. It was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Bayern and Liverpool in Champions League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Austrian champion Salzburg could be in for a furious reaction from Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga leader’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday agreed with former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß that perhaps things had been going too well for his team, that the players had become comfortable and complacent. “I heard the atmosphere in the team is very good – perhaps too good,” Hoeneß said. Nagelsmann agreed that there may have been a lack of competition in the team with Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies all unavailable, but he expects his fit players to compensate. “The funny thing is we only have these discussions after defeats,” Nagelsmann said. “We’re usually capable of scoring more goals than we concede.” Bayern will also be without captain Manuel Neuer in Austria. Neuer underwent surgery on a troublesome knee problem and Bayern expects the Germany goalkeeper to be fit again for the semifinals — providing Salzburg doesn’t cause another upset. The other game sees Liverpool make a quick return to the San Siro to play Inter Milan. The six-time champions played there in their final group game, beating AC Milan to complete a sweep of six wins in the group stage — the first English team to do so. Jordan Henderson might miss out after hurting his knee over the weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options in perhaps his strongest squad in his time at Liverpool. Inter is back in the last 16 for the first time since 2011-12 and will be without Italy midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is suspended.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#Scottish Cup#Scottish League Cup#League One#Gerrard Impact#Aberdeen#Annan Athletic#Raith Rovers#Championship#Celtic Dundee#Rangers Motherwell
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ends barren spell as Man Utd labour to victory over Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton.Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.Back on the scoresheet ⚽️ #MUNBHA //...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Gary Neville gives his reaction to Manchester United's 1-1 draw at home to Southampton

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville gives a damning reaction to Manchester United's latest setback in the Premier League following the 1-1 draw at home to Southampton. In an explosive podcast, Neville dissects the "nonsense" emanating from Old Trafford following a weekend in which the opposition manager questioned the team's work rate and further points were dropped in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Objective complete – James McPake pleased to see Dundee avoid cup shock

Dundee boss James McPake was content to see his cinch Premiership side grind out victory as they overcame Peterhead 3-0 to progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. McPake’s men had to battle to progress, with a Charlie Adam penalty giving them the lead just after the half-hour mark before Niall McGinn and Josh Mulligan added further goals in the second half.
SOCCER
jerseydoesntshrink.com

Matt O’Riley Fan Presser & Scottish Cup Draw

Earlier today ourselves at GIGPOD, along with many other fan media outlets connected with Celtic, were involved in a press conference with recent signing Matt O’Riley. The good guys at 67 Hail Hail have Matt’s answers to everyones questions on their latest youtube video which you can check out below.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy