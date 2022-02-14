ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles of the Week Presented by EMUCU

emueagles.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Each week, the Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics names the EMUCU's Athletes of the Week, as selected by the athletic media relations department based on their athletic performances from the previous week. MALE NOMINEE. Name: Baldvin Magnusson....

emueagles.com

rheaheraldnews.com

Lady Eagle volleyball goes 2-0 for the week

(Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 edition) The Rhea Middle School Lady Eagles’ varsity volleyball team improved to 3-1 on the season after posting wins over Lake Forest and McMinn East Middle this week. RMS vs. Lake Forest. Varsity. RMS won in 3 sets (25-22, 16-25, 15-13) The following are RMS...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
emueagles.com

Eastern Michigan Tennis Goes 2-0 in Sunday Doubleheader

Valparaiso Boxscore (PDF) | Holy Cross Boxscore (PDF) VALPARAISO & NOTRE DAME, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – — The Eastern Michigan University tennis team went 2-0 Sunday, Feb. 13, capping off a long weekend in the Midwest. Eastern defeated Valparaiso University, 6-1, before besting Holy Cross College (Ind.), 7-0. The Eagles return home above .500, with a 5-4 overall record in dual matches this spring.
TENNIS
kentcityathletics.com

Eagle of the Week: Kyler Larson (2/14-2/19)

Kent City Boys Basketball player Kyler Larson just scored 37 points in a game- and basketball’s not even his best sport. The junior is one of the best Kent City athletes in recent history, playing football, basketball, and baseball for the Eagles and excelling at all of them. Right now, Kyler is averaging 19 points, 8 rebounds, and over 2 steals on the basketball team, leading the Eagles in all three categories. His efforts have helped propel the team to a spot atop the conference and an 11-4 record overall. Larson is a top-tier two way player, often leading the team in scoring while taking on the toughest assignment on defense. On offense, he is a big threat in transition, able to bully smaller guards into the paint and finish through contact while also being able to hit outside shots, shooting 32% from 3 this season. Larson also crashes the boards and leads the team in second chance points. On the other side of the floor, Larson can defend all 5 positions and is quick enough to make opponents pay for lazy passes. “Kyler has become a really good scorer. He is making the outside shot and is now getting to the basket off the dribble,” Coach Dave Ingles says.
KENT CITY, MI
news8000.com

Schmitz, Burns lead G-E-T to Coulee win

Cody Schmitz and Jackson Burns each scored more than 20 points Tuesday night in G-E-T boys basketball’s 70-60 home win over Westby. Schmitz led all scorers with 26 points, while Burns scored 23. Westby’s Hudson Lipski led the Norsemen with 21 points. With the win, G-E-T leapfrogs Westby...
WESTBY, WI
emueagles.com

Men's Basketball Seeks Michigan MAC Trophy Tuesday at Central Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team is set for a jam-packed week with three games scheduled in a five-day span. The action kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 15, with a trip north to square off with Central Michigan University. The Mid-American Conference contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start from McGuirk Arena.
COLLEGE SPORTS
emueagles.com

Denton Named to BBCSA Watch List

FORT WORTH, Texas (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University junior Gabe Denton (Clare, Mich.-Clare (North Iowa)) has been named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award (BBCSA) Watch List, the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation announced today, Feb. 15. The BBCSA presented by SR Bats is an honor based on performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity.
BASEBALL
#Eagles#Science Week#Exercise Science#Track And Field#Icelandic#Eastern Michigan
greenbayphoenix.com

Young Leads Phoenix at CCSA Championships

ISHPEMING, Mich. – The Green Bay Nordic Ski team came out swinging at the NMU Conference Championships in Ishpeming, Mich. this weekend. It was another cold weekend, requiring delays in order to race at a temperature above 0 degrees Fahrenheit. On Saturday, the men skied their first 20k Skate...
ISHPEMING, MI
uppercumberlandreporter.com

UC Top-5 Presented By TLTSports Performance – Week Of February 14

The postseason is here! Seasons are on the line and teams are hoping to play their best basketball right now. This week was, by far, the toughest to put the top five together. The fact is there are six girls’ teams in the Upper Cumberland who deserve a spot in the top five. Another list may have the team we have as an honorable mention as their second-ranked team, and they aren’t wrong. We’ll do our best to explain our reasoning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
michigantechhuskies.com

Pietila named CCHA Goaltender of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech junior Blake Pietila has been named the CCHA Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season the league announced on Monday (Feb. 14). Pietila led the Huskies to a 2-1 record last week. He broke the Tech record for shutouts in a season with his seventh Friday and tied the career shutout mark with his 10th. He had 18 saves at Northern Michigan Tuesday, 25 saves Friday against Bowling Green, and 26 Saturday versus the Falcons. Pietila held a 1.79 goals-against average and .932 save percentage during the week.
HOUGHTON, MI
emueagles.com

Volleyball Adds Highly-Touted Callie Minshew for Upcoming Season

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University volleyball program and Head Coach Darcy Dorton have added a talented transfer to the team's roster, as senior outside hitter Callie Minshew (Brandon, Miss.-Brandon (Mississippi State) is headed to Ypsilanti as the newest Eagle. Minshew, who hails from Brandon, Miss. is set...
YPSILANTI, MI
Track & Field
news8000.com

No. 1 Caledonia crushes Cotter

No. 1 Caledonia boys basketball stayed perfect in conference play Tuesday night with a 91-48 home win over Cotter. Caledonia got 17 points from Mason King to lead the offense. Eli King added 11 points. 15 different Warriors ended up scoring in the game. The Warriors are now 23-1 overall...
CALEDONIA, WI
Mining Journal

Northern Michigan University Wildcats are big victors: Skiers Merli Richter, Kjetil Baanerud win at Al Quaal Recreation Area in Ishpeming in Central Collegiate Ski Association Championships

ISHPEMING — The Northern Michigan University nordic ski teams used home-course advantage to its best at the Al Quaal Recreation Area over the weekend in the Central Collegiate Ski Association Championships on Saturday and Sunday. The Wildcats won three of the four races over the two days as 27...
WTOK-TV

Total Pain Care team of the week: MCC Eagles men’s basketball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian Community College men’s basketball team. The Eagles got their revenge against the EMCC Lions at home as they won 74-53. The Eagles defense dominated in the first half as they only allowed the Lions to score 17 points.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDIO-TV

Lumberjacks' Olin, Esse named Section 7A girls Coaches of the Year

While the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey team saw their season come to an end Saturday, their staff has earned special recognition. Courtney Olin and Dave Esse, a father-daughter duo, were named the Head and Assistant Coaches of the Year for Section 7A girls hockey. Together they lead the Lumberjacks to a...
CLOQUET, MN
HometownLife.com

Livonia Stevenson senior signs with Saginaw Valley women soccer team

Morgan Bogacki once suffered an almost-career-ending knee injury. Now the Livonia Stevenson senior is on her way to Saginaw Valley State University to join the women's soccer program. Bogacki was one of many around the area to sign a letter of intent to play a college sport over the past...
SAGINAW, MI

