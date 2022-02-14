Milwaukee Bucks to Host Inaugural HBCU Night Powered by Johnson Controls on Tuesday, Feb. 28

It is no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks are dealing with an array of injuries to the second unit right now. George Hill has been sidelined since January 28 with lingering neck soreness, and the guard is likely to be sidelined through the All-Star break. Pat Connaughton will also miss time as he underwent surgery on Monday to fix a fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand, which will keep him out for four weeks. With two incredibly important bench pieces out of the lineup for the time being, the Milwaukee Bucks must now embrace the “next man up” mentality.

