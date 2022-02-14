ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks to Host Inaugural HBCU Night Powered by Johnson Controls on Tuesday, Feb. 28

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Black History Month, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting HBCU Night powered by Johnson Controls on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The night will celebrate the history and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the Divine Nine Fraternities and Sororities with a pregame networking event, in-game activations and...

