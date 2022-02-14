Milwaukee Bucks to Host Inaugural HBCU Night Powered by Johnson Controls on Tuesday, Feb. 28

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks (2/16/22) Marcia Hope Goodwin is the City of Orlando's first Chief Service Officer and the Director of the Office of Community Affairs, one of Mayor Buddy Dyer’s executive offices. She has served in several capacities, including Interim Press Secretary, in Mayor Dyer’s administration since 2003. As Director of Community Affairs, Marcia is a member of the Mayor’s senior staff as a lead liaison for the Mayor, the Orlando City Commissioners and city staff with the arts and cultural, non-profit, human service, faith-based, civic and volunteer sectors of Orlando. She also represents the city on several key arts and civic organization boards. The Office of Community Affairs creates partnerships with individuals and organizations to improve the quality of life by awarding grants, facilitating impactful collaborations and coordinating city support.
Comments / 0