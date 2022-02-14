ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ILO and IWCA sign MOU to improve occupational safety and health of women in the coffee sector

ilo.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (ILO/IWCA News) – The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Women’s Coﬀee Alliance (IWCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that establishes a collaborative partnership that aims to create a safer, more sustainable coffee supply chain for women in the international coffee community....

www.ilo.org

ilo.org

Social dialogue and occupational safety and health vital to decent work in the construction sector - ILO

DUBAI (ILO News) - ILO officials participated in a ceremony to mark an international agreement between a multinational construction company and global trade unions to protect workers and enhance occupational safety and health across the company’s projects. The agreement had previously been signed by the Belgium-based BESIX construction company,...
LABOR ISSUES
Occupational Health Safety

Quebec Looks to Modernize Occupational Health and Safety

In an effort to evolve, Quebec is looking to change its occupational health and safety legislation. It has been decades since Quebec, one of the thirteen provinces and territories of Canada, has made revisions to its occupational health and safety legislation, but that will soon change. Beginning in April of 2022, employers will be required to enact amendments to the current legislation that covers employers with 20 or more workers.
AMERICAS
ilo.org

The role of career guidance in a changing world of work

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global labour market, with 52 million jobs lost in the past two years, and major disruptions to the way we work. But even before the pandemic, the world of work was already going through unprecedented transformations, primarily due to technological innovations, demographic shifts and climate change.
JOBS
Nature.com

Towards a software architecture to manage occupational safety at grain handling and storage facilities

The study had as objective to evaluate occupational hazards on grain storage unit to define a conceptual model, implemented in an algorithm to manage the grains storage facilities safety standards compliance. Sampling points location were defined for static quantification of noise, dust and heat stress hazards in grains pre-processing operations to indicate the effectiveness of the control measures implemented. Safety standards applied to grain handling and storage facilities were identified and selected. Chart flows were elaborated to the algorithm logics and conceptual modeling. The highest level of noise was present in the grain cleaning operation (99.1Â dB), while the expedition operation has the highest level of dust (20.27%). The heat stress was present in the grain drying operation (43.64 WBGT). Noise analysis did not show a difference between grains, only between operations. The flow of corn grain mass caused higher dust concentrations in the expedition operation. The method applied to characterize and quantify the hazards in grain storage units was satisfactory, and it is recommended as standard, for use in corn and soybean grains handling and storage units. The algorithm to manage occupational safety at storage facilities collaborates to monitor the safety compliance on postharvest operations.
SOFTWARE
Fortune

Why private companies can take the lead in making a positive environmental and social impact

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Everywhere one looks, the need to tackle a broad range of environmental, social, and governance issues is intensifying. But one set of actors that are critical to the move from lofty ESG commitments to real-world impact to answer that need often gets overlooked—private companies.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

How the Great Resignation is driving a boom in startups from more diverse founders

New business registrations have hit record highs during the pandemic. People from more diverse backgrounds are opting to set up on their own. Microbusinesses can offset unemployment and offer greater work-life flexibility. But in the developing world, a majority are self-employed out of necessity. If you’re one of the millions...
SMALL BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
HackerNoon

Community Is the Core of Any Crypto Project: Building a Community 72k Strong

Free float is an important metric for the success of any startup with a token. But can it be increased, for example, to $8 million from scratch just by building a vibrant community for English, Spanish, Turkish, and Chinese-speaking users? This case from BDC Consulting explores that possibility. The community is the core of any crypto project**. This is a trust factor for product users, investors, and media. We decided to create unofficial communities on behalf of enthusiasts who are interested in the token.
MARKETS
TechRadar

Future-proofing charities through digital transformation

With the majority of companies working from home, donors moving online and services delivered virtually, the charity sector had no choice but to embrace digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to navigate the ‘new normal’, the importance of digital best practices has never been more evident in the not for profit sector. In fact, according to Blackbaud, two in five charity organizations stated that they planned to begin digital transformation projects post-COVID, after 87% said technology had helped them navigate the pandemic. What’s more, two-thirds claimed that their business had plans to invest further in the future.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

How forced labor laws have taken a prominent role in U.S. trade policy

February 16, 2022 - It may come as a surprise to most businesses that some goods around the globe are still being made with forced labor at this moment in time. But, unfortunately, that is the case, and decades-old laws are increasingly being dusted off to address these practices. That is the case of Section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (19 U.S.C. § 1307).
U.S. POLITICS
massdevice.com

AtriCure publishes first environmental, social, governance report

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) this month released its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report that highlights the company’s corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives. Corporate responsibility reports are written for stakeholders of the company who are interested in ESG-related information. AtriCure’s ESG report includes data metrics such as the gender diversity...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise to Present Summit Focused On the Impact and Best Practices Of Corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts, Feb. 17

(New York, NY) February 16, 2022—BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its next Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Summit, on Feb. 17, in partnership with Toyota. The latest installment of this groundbreaking virtual event will explore the state of African American recruitment, retention, and advancement in corporate America while examining how corporations are progressing—or not—toward implementing real changes in their respective workplaces, systems, and cultures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
drugstorenews.com

Higi’s Health Guide program looks to help control blood pressure

Consumer health engagement company Higi is unveiling its Health Guide program. The launch of this new program follows the company’s previous announcement of a partnership with the American Heart Association’s Center for Health Technology & Innovation Innovators’ Network in November 2020. Offering solution-focused and personalized actionable opportunities...
HEALTH
PsyPost

Deceptive self-presentation on social media differs between men and women – and is related to gender equality

A new study published in Psychological Science has found that self-presentation on social media platforms differs between men and women, with each sex reporting more deceptive self-presentation for domains most relevant to their sex in the mating-context. Further, there were larger sex differences in deceptive self-presentation in countries with more gender equality.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: US Chamber focused on multiple supply chain issues

This fireside chat recap is from Day 3 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Policy solutions for the supply chain crisis. DETAILS: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is trying to steer pro-business policy discussions around port congestion and visibility, domestic manufacturing resilience for critical supplies, and infrastructure funding disbursements.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Shareholders are putting more pressure on companies over environmental and social issues

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I write frequently in this newsletter about the rise in “stakeholder,” as an alternative to “shareholder,” capitalism. But what that framing ignores is that pressure for companies to perform better on environmental and social issues is increasingly coming from the shareholders themselves.
ENVIRONMENT
ilo.org

Technological solutions to guaranteed wage payments of construction workers in China

For many years, wage arrears have been a prevalent problem facing rural migrant workers in the construction sector in China. The difficulties of addressing wage arrears are multifaceted, but are clearly exacerbated by the complex layering of subcontracting that occurs in construction sector. In recent years, China adopted a series of policies and laws to facilitate the timely and full wage payment to migrant workers. With the legal framework in place, central and local governments of China have implemented solutions to improve the efficiency of labour inspection system in addressing wage arrears, thanks to the application of digital technologies. This paper examines how technology was put to use in the design and implementation of an online information platform—National Construction Workers Management and Service Information System — that registers rural migrant workers and ultimately brings them under the realm of public policy to protect them against abuses. The paper examines in detail the Enterprise Wage Payment Online Supervision System (EWPOSS) of Zhejiang Province and analyses how the IT-enabled system has contributed to improving the efficiency of the local labour inspectorates in addressing wage arrears. The paper concludes that digital solutions offer great potential to tackle negative aspects associated to informality if accompanied by adequate policy and legal frameworks, sound digital infrastructure and effective and robust labour inspection systems.
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Belgium will implement four-day workweek

The Federal Government of Belgium concluded weeks of debates and worked late into Monday night to bring in changes that will allow four day work weeks in the country, the Brussels Times reported. With changing demands of work during the pandemic years, the nature of work has changed, so have...
JOBS
The Tribune

Berthoud votes to sign MOU with private broadband provider

BERTHOUD — The Berthoud Town Board decided last week to join with three neighboring towns in a memorandum of understanding with a broadband internet provider that will provide fiber optic connections to every property in the four communities within three years. The four communities — Berthoud, Johnstown, Mead and...
BERTHOUD, CO

