Luxury travelers are willing to spend big on travel and they are looking to travel advisors to help them with their once-in-a-lifetime trips. New research from Flywire shows that 72 percent of luxury travelers surveyed are spending more on vacations than they did before the pandemic. The research also shows that the complexities of travel due to the pandemic mean that more are turning to high-end travel advisors with 85 percent of luxury travelers believing that travel advisors are the best way to get a personalized travel experience.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO