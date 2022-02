STIMULUS checks worth up to $600 will be issued to employees in specific businesses in the United States during the next few months. The money comes from $700 million in federal disaster relief funds, which are intended to reimburse qualifying workers for expenditures incurred as a result of Covid-19. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) set aside the cash to reimburse workers who incurred unanticipated expenses, such as the purchase of their own protective gear and the taking of unpaid time off.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO