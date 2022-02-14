ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘His Policies Don’t Care About Prevention’: Sen. Tina Polsky On Why She’s Against Confirmation Of Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo

By Jim DeFede
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrMmE_0eEOO9RV00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In the coming days, the Florida Senate is expected to confirm Governor Ron DeSantis’s choice for Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

State Senator Tina Polsky has been among Ladapo’s sharpest critics, and on Facing South Florida Sunday she explained why to CBS4’s Jim DeFede.

Here’s a bit of their conversation.

Tina Polsky: So, my big issue with him, and obviously I’ve been privy to his policies and his news conferences and everything in between all this time, is they don’t care about prevention. And I’m not just talking about prevention of getting COVID, prevention of sickness, and all they talk about is treatment. And that’s only half the battle. So why on earth he won’t talk about prevention, except literally healthy diet is the only thing that I heard him mention. It makes no sense to me, and that’s why I don’t think he’s qualified to lead us through this pandemic. And, God forbid, you know, more variants down the road or some other disease that that befalls us.

Jim DeFede: Well, if you don’t think he’s qualified, why do you think the governor selected him?

Tina Polsky: It’s politics. Come on, Jim, you know that he plays into this anti-vaccine anti-mask anti-science anti-Fauci playbook that he has. And he thinks it’s, you know, it’s what his base is looking for. I don’t know why. I mean, I think that almost all of my colleagues are vaccinated. And yet, you know, they voted for him. So, it’s just the governor playing games and trying to be different from the federal government in his run for presidency.

Jim DeFede: Well, even the governor right now won’t say if he received the booster. I think he acknowledged at some point early on that he was vaccinated but has never  talked about, won’t say whether or not he received a booster shot.

Tina Polsky: And I always imagine Jim, if he went around the state to all 67 counties in a mobile vaccine unit, a big bus and stopped it at all the diners that he loves to go and eat at and said, ‘Hey, go in and get your vaccine,’ don’t you think so many more people will be vaccinated? Don’t you think if he showed his own vaccination on television that more people would be interested in getting a vaccine? But instead, he plays coy. And that’s exactly what he’s doing with the answer on the booster shot. Why he wouldn’t want his citizens to be safe is beyond me.

Jim DeFede: Well, your colleagues, your Republican colleagues, do you expect any of them to not vote for him?

Tina Polsky: I do not.

Jim DeFede: What does that say to you? What does that tell you?

Tina Polsky: It breaks my heart a little bit, to be honest, because I’m friends with a lot of them. But it’s the power of leadership and the power of the governor, and they don’t want to cross the line.

Click here to see the entire interview with Sen. Tina Polsky from Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede which airs every Sunday morning at 11:30am.

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

DeSantis threatens to veto US House map if CD5 remains intact

Gov. Ron DeSantis has again indicated that he’ll veto any U.S. House map that leaves north Florida’s African American voting district largely intact. “We will not be signing any congressional map that has an unconstitutional gerrymander,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Marianna on Friday. “That is going to be the position that we stick to.”
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Senate panel debates Ladapo nomination for surgeon general into the evening

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s second confirmation hearing for state surgeon general and head of the Florida Department of Health went into late innings on Tuesday, as the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee postponed a vote into the evening hours. Committee chairman Dennis Baxley, a Republican representing Sumter and parts of Lake and Marion counties, interrupted early […] The post Senate panel debates Ladapo nomination for surgeon general into the evening appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
cbslocal.com

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo Refuses To Say If He’s Vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – During a contentious confirmation hearing on Tuesday where Democrats pressed the state’s top doctor to promote shots, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo refused to say whether had been vaccinated for COVID-19. After Democrats peppered him with questions for nearly two hours and said he was part of the politicization of the pandemic, the Republican-controlled Senate Ethics and Elections Committee voted 5-4 along party lines to back Ladapo’s confirmation.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Florida Surgeon General moves closer to confirmation after tense hearing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida Senate committee approved the nomination of Dr. Joseph Ladapo to officially be named the state's next Surgeon General on Tuesday. The nomination passed along party lines after a lengthy hearing, in which tensions flared between Republicans and Democrats. Dr. Ladapo faced...
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Ladapo grilled about UF during senate confirmation hearing today

The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee held a confirmation hearing for state surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo today. It's the doctors second confirmation hearing, which ended at 2:30pm but senators plan to continue questioning later on today. "One more line, and then I'll pass it along to my colleagues,” South...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wfsu.org

Florida's surgeon general is heading for confirmation before the full Senate.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is expected to be soon confirmed by the full Florida Senate. Two Senate committees have recommended his confirmation despite marked frustration from Democrats. After Democrats walked out during Ladapo’s first confirmation committee hearing, a meeting before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee Tuesday was extended...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Tina Polsky
floridapolitics.com

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo faces more grilling; Will he answer questions or ‘obfuscate’?

'My hope is, unlike at his last committee stop, he will actually answer the questions rather than obfuscate.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pick for Florida Surgeon General is expected to face a second round of tough questions before Florida Senators Tuesday, likely related to mask-wearing, vaccine effectiveness, and the overall approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

A former supervisor wouldn't endorse Ladapo as Florida's surgeon general

The comments on the FDLE background check come as Dr. Joseph Ladapo is scheduled Tuesday to go before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee, his second confirmation hearing. State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is scheduled Tuesday to go before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee for a confirmation hearing...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Earth#Surgeon General#Cbsmiami#The Florida Senate#Cbs4#Covid
floridianpress.com

Surgeon General Ladapo to Go Before Second Committee

State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is scheduled Tuesday to go before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee for a confirmation hearing, after facing heavy criticism from Democrats during a similar hearing last month. Ladapo, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in September, has become a controversial figure because of...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: Revealing if he’s had COVID booster could be used as ‘weapon’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to answer a question on whether he’s received a COVID-19 booster shot, calling it a “private matter.”. “So that’s something that, you know, I think people should just make their own decisions on,” DeSantis said when asked directly about his booster status at a news conference on Friday in Sarasota. “I’m not going to let that be a weapon for people to be able to use.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

‘This Is Wrong’: Florida Senator Annette Taddeo On Political Party Affiliation Changes Without Voters Knowledge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  Some Florida voters are raising a red flag, saying their political party affiliation was changed without their consent and they want to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Several senior citizens who claim their party affiliation was changed without informed consent spoke at a press conference Friday alongside Florida State Senator Annette Taddeo. Taddeo, a Democrat who announced her bid to run against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last October, called for an investigation into the voter registration fraud claims back in December 2021 by sending a letter to the State Attorney. Friday she stood with four victims, all of whom...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mycbs4.com

Senators inquire about Ladapo and his continuing research at UF

After two committees confirmed Dr. Joseph Ladapo's appointment as the state's surgeon general. He now needs approval from the state senate. Last night, Dr. Ladapo was grilled for more than an hour on questions from lawmakers. “Do you swear or affirm that the evidence your about to give is the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Senate Ready To Weigh Local Smoking Restrictions

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A measure that would allow local governments to restrict smoking at beaches and public parks is headed to the Florida Senate floor, though signs would have to be posted to let people know they could smoke cigars or pipes. The Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday approved the bill (SB 224), which sponsor Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said would help reduce litter from cigarette filters and plastic tips. The vote came after the committee attached an amendment regarding signs. The state has long controlled smoking regulations, but the bill would allow cities and counties to prevent smoking at beaches...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says ‘Liberal Mob’ Is ‘Out To Destroy’ Joe Rogan

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has come to the defense of Joe Rogan. Rogan has come under fire for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, and repeatedly using the N-word on past podcasts. In a video posted to Fox News, the governor says the issue isn’t Rogan, it’s the “liberal mob.” “I think the left fear the fact that he can reach so many people, and so they’re out to destroy him,” he said. “But what I would say is don’t give an inch. Do not apologize. Do not kow to the mob. Stand up and tell them to pound sand. If you do that, there’s really nothing that they’re able to do to you.” The governor says he doesn’t listen to Rogan’s podcast. Rogan issued an apology last week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WKRC

Parkland victim's cousin urges DeSantis to oppose open carry bill

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — A Florida high school student is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to oppose an open carry bill proposed in the state's legislature. Samuel Schwartz, 18, of Boynton Beach is a senior at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach. He and his family were devastated by the deadly shooting spree in Parkland in 2018, when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people and wounding 17 others.
POLITICS
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy