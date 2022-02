YANQING, China — Sofia Goggia bent over on the leg that wouldn’t bend, and here, across the finish line that seemed uncrossable, she exploded. She saw a green light, evidence of an Olympic lead, and her brain went racing — back through three hellish weeks, to the Jan. 23 crash that ripped up her left knee and fractured her fibula, and seemingly shattered her dreams.

