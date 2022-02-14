ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Canadian Prime Minister uses emergency powers to quell border protest

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked sweeping emergency police powers Monday to quell protests against vaccine mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions in the capital and at border crossings. “This is not a...

BBC

Family who died in freezing cold by US-Canada border identified

Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold in Manitoba, Canada. Temperatures dropped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
Fox News

Hannity predicts outcome of Canada's 'Freedom Convoy'

Sean Hannity predicted the truckers in Canada's "Freedom Convoy" will "win in the end" during Friday's opening monologue. "The cowardly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with government officials in Ontario … they're now threatening these peaceful protesters," Hannity said. "You know, the guys that were the heroes of the pandemic … with a massive $100,000 fines, one-year prison time — they want to seize their trucks and their licenses and pretty much destroy their lives."
ADVOCACY
Person
Justin Trudeau
mprnews.org

U.S.-Canada truck blockade extends to North Dakota border

Protests closing border crossings between Canada and the United States moved into the Upper Midwest Thursday morning, hitting a crossing in eastern North Dakota. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba report that trucks and farm equipment have parked in the road on Highway 75 leading to the border crossing between Emerson, Manitoba. and Pembina, N.D.
HuffingtonPost

Canadian Anti-Vax Trucker 'Siege' Hit With Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit

A group of fed-up Canadians has filed a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit against a mob of anti-vaccine truckers who have packed downtown Ottawa for a week, blasting the ear-piercing air horns of their vehicles day and night. The rogue drivers’ “Freedom Convoy” began as a protest against the requirement that...
HEALTH
#Protest#Western Canada#Canadians
The Guardian

Thousands join protest in Canada against Covid vaccine mandates

Thousands held a loud but peaceful protest in Canada’s capital Ottawa against prime minister Justin Trudeau’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates, on the streets and snow-covered lawn in front of parliament. The so-called “Freedom Convoy” started out as a rally of truckers against a vaccine requirement for cross-border drivers, but...
PROTESTS
BBC

Trudeau vows to freeze anti-mandate protesters' bank accounts

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to crack down on anti-vaccine mandate protests. Mr Trudeau said the scope of the measures would be "time-limited", "reasonable and proportionate" and would not see the military deployed. With no need for a court order,...
SOCIETY
AFP

Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa

Canadian police on Sunday cleared a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, towing vehicles and making "several" arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa. "Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, said in a statement. "Border crossings will re-open when it is safe to do so." US officials, who had pressed for a quick resolution as the blockades hit auto industries in both countries, praised what they called the "decisive" action in Windsor and said they expected the bridge to open by day's end. White House national security advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said US and Canadian officials recognized "the imperative of taking swift, strong action and deterring future blockades."
PROTESTS
POLITICO

Trudeau invokes 'last-resort' emergency powers in bid to end trucker protests

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked powerful, never-used-before legislation Monday to crack down on trucker protests that are blockading border crossings, paralyzing downtown Ottawa and shaking Canadians’ faith in their institutions. The heavy hammer of the Emergencies Act comes with the occupation of Ottawa’s core now in...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Truckers protest: Police begin removing protesters at US-Canada bridge border blockade

Canadian police have moved in to remove truckers from a blockade at one the busiest border crossings to the US.It comes a day after an Ontario court granted an injunction to bring the barricade, which has now entered its sixth day, at the Ambassador Bridge to an end.Protesters remained overnight, despite fresh warnings to end the blockade, which has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.A city bus and a school bus arrived at the scene on Saturday morning, before police moved in “formation” towards...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Justin Trudeau will use rare Emergency Act to clear ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will invoke the Emergency Act in order to stop the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" protesters who have caused massive congestion in Ottawa and temporarily shut down the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between the US and Canada. The Associated Press reports that Mr Trudeau has largely rejected calls to use the military to clear the protesters but has said that "all options are on the table" to end the ongoing protests, which are now in their third week. Mr Trudeau said on Monday he planned to use the Emergency Act to respond to the...
PROTESTS
Outsider.com

Ambassador Bridge at U.S.-Canada Border Reopens After Week of Protests

Following a nearly one-week protest by the Freedom Convoy, the Ambassador Bridge at the U.S.-Canada border has officially reopened. As previously reported, after six days of the protest, Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court, ordered protesters to leave Ambassador Bridge. The protest was causing a disruption in the flow of goods between the U.S. and Canada. It also was forcing the auto industry on both sides of the border to roll back production. Chief Justice Morawetz states that the order would be effective at 7 p.m. on Friday (February 11th).
PROTESTS

