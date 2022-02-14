2021 Neighborhood Awards winners announced Saturday

The 2021 Fort Worth Neighborhood Awards were announced Saturday, Feb. 12, during the Mayor’s Neighborhood Awards Luncheon, sponsored by Meta Fort Worth Data Center.

The City of Fort Worth created the Neighborhood Awards to recognize the best projects and activities that bring neighbors together and make Fort Worth a stronger community.

The Community Engagement Office accepted nominations in five group categories, with HOAs and voluntary neighborhood associations competing separately. There are also four individual award categories.

Group categories

Neighborhood Newsletters are judged on content and appearance, as well as how well they reach their intended audience.

HOA winners:

Arcadia Park Estates.

Dorado Ranch.

Park Glen.

Voluntary association winners:

Berkeley Place.

Carter Riverside.

Oakhurst.

Ridglea North.

The Fort Worth Pride Award is given to an organization that improves physical aspects of the neighborhood, such as beautification or cleanups.

HOA category winner was Heritage Homeowners Association for their tree planting project in Barksdale Park, initiated by a couple of high school students who wanted to beautify the area and bring the community together. The city forester approved 25 free container trees, and the city’s Park & Recreation Department identified the best places to plant. More than 50 community volunteers participated.

Voluntary association winner was Lake Como Neighborhood Advisory Council. The neighborhood worked with the Lake Como Cemetery Association to revive the community‘s 80-plus-year-old cemetery. More than 150 community and professional volunteers cleaned, landscaped, repaired fencing and navigated Texas Historic Commission rules to recognize their historic cemetery.

The Spirit of Fort Worth Award is given to associations that foster social revitalization, enhance cultural aspects of the neighborhood or just simply make residents feel welcomed and connected.

HOA winner is Hulen Heights for reimagining numerous social events for COVID safety protocols. For example, the annual Egg Hunt became an Easter Parade, with children collecting eggs from in front of homes along a one-mile parade route, instead of all clustered together.

Voluntary association winner was West Meadowbrook for reaching out to new partners for its National Night Out event at the new Reby Cary Youth Library. By partnering with the library and other groups, they attracted their most diverse crowd ever.

The Civic Engagement & Community Collaboration Award recognizes neighborhoods that partner with others to tackle significant or creative initiatives. They may work with city staff, elected officials, schools, businesses or other neighborhoods and civic groups to bring about positive change to their neighborhood or the city as a whole.

The HOA winner, Fossil Creek Estates worked with neighbors in Bonds Ranch, Dorado Ranch and the North Fort Worth Alliance to launch a petition drive and successfully fight a zoning change that residents believed would have altered their pastoral neighborhood.

Voluntary neighborhood winner Greenway worked with the 6:8 Project and Habitat for Humanity on home maintenance issues that were affecting neighbors’ safety and well-being. At no cost to families, they fixed water leaks, broken faucets and toilets, replaced unsafe decking and fences and helped elderly residents with housecleaning and yardwork.

The Health & Wellness Award honors a significant effort to promote health and wellness, safety, exercise and recreation, all of which lead to a better quality of life.

Heritage Homeowners Association won in the HOA category for their swim team, which is open to swimmers of all ages and abilities, including those with special needs. The nearly 250-member team is supported by volunteers who fundraise and organize the swim meets.

Voluntary association winner is Greenway for building trust in the community about the benefits and safety of COVID vaccines. Greenway set up four vaccination clinics in the neighborhood. After more than 140 residents got vaccines and shared their positive experiences with others, Greenway organized three more clinics.

Individual awards

Individual awards winners were nominated by members of the communities they serve.

The Danny Scarth Trailblazer Award is named for former City Councilmember Danny Scarth, who died last November. But his legacy of public service, inclusion and kindness continue.

The award recognizes someone who, in their everyday life, raises awareness and makes real changes that improve opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Winner Elaine Klos is a longtime local advocate for mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities through MHMR Tarrant County, Center for Transforming Lives and others.

Code Compliance Officer of the Year recognizes an officer who investigates, documents and ensures compliance with city codes, ordinances and zoning regulations while also being courteous, efficient and offering positive customer service. This year’s winner was nominated by not one, but two neighborhoods,

Neighbors of Jinkens Heights-Crestridge say their code officer explains things to neighbors — instead of just writing citations. They say he’s compassionate and kind, always follows up on cases and attends neighborhood events.

This same code officer serves Eagle Ranch. They say he reaches out and builds relationships — and that he’s the reason more residents have joined the Code Ranger program, resulting in a safer, more attractive neighborhood.

The Code Officer of the Year is Kenneth Mendez.

Last July, while trying to rectify a chronic high grass complaint, Code Officer Mendez and Police Officer Rafael Salazar were met with multiple rounds of gunfire from the homeowner. Both officers worked to protect the mowing crew as well as nearby neighbors. No one was hurt.

Neighborhood Patrol Officers, or NPOs, do all the things regular police officers do. But NPOs also identify crime trends in neighborhoods they’re assigned to, communicate with residents and business owners, attend community meetings and events, and recruit volunteers for Citizens on Patrol.

Finalists:

Doyal Gilbert, nominated by Highland Hills. Gilbert checks on elderly residents in the neighborhood and plays a major role in helping neighbors plan safe, positive, community events such as cleanups and food giveaways.

Del McNeal, nominated by Woodhaven. In an area where 90% of the population lives in apartments, neighbors say McNeal gets to know apartment managers, their properties and residents. Neighbors credit him with the overall security of the neighborhood.

Daren Merck, nominated by Carter-Riverside. Merck shares updates at association meetings, answers neighbors’ calls and emails at all hours of the day, participates with Citizens on Patrol and attends every big neighborhood event.

Jesus Nava, nominated by Garden of Eden. Nava provides weekly crime reports, alerting neighbors and businesses to trends -- such as the theft of catalytic converters. He also answers neighbors’ questions about their rights as citizens and attends neighborhood social events.

David Nicholson, nominated by Lake Como. Neighbors say Nicholson listens and takes action. He’s part of every community cleanup, finds resources for street people in the area, helps school crossing guards at dangerous intersections, and mentors youth at local schools.

Rafael Salazar, nominated by Eagle Ranch. In addition to regular duties, Salazar helped neighbors organize outdoor social events to combat isolation during COVID-19. He was also part that heroic effort with Code Officer Mendez, protecting the lawn crew and neighbors from gunfire.

Derrick Simpson, nominated by Park Glen. Simpson takes neighbors’ calls, addresses safety concerns and attends countless community events. At Park Glen Elementary, he commanded the attention of several hundred students at a safety presentation. Neighbors say he’s changed the way they view police.

Mike Vargas, nominated by Wedgwood Square. Vargas helps ensure safety and security at all neighborhood events. He also lets young people get a close-up look at his patrol car — removing their fear of law enforcement and cultivating inspiration and a sense of community.

The winner was Officer Del McNeal.

The Neighbor of the Year award recognizes an individual whose outstanding service has made a positive impact on people in their neighborhood. The best candidate for this award is not necessarily an association officer or leader, but more of an unsung hero to the community they live in.

The winner was Brenda Sanders-Wise of Garden of Eden. Residents say Sanders-Wise is the neighborhood watchdog, whose leadership and diplomatic skills benefit everyone when challenges arise. Whether serving as an officer or just a member, she’s a motivator who empowers others by sharing what she knows. For example, she recently tutored senior citizens on how to do Zoom meetings during COVID. Leadership skills honed at the neighborhood level have led Brenda to other community involvement: with the Tarrant County Black Historical & Genealogical Society, the city’s African American Museum Steering Committee, reading mentor at an elementary school, and most recently, she was sworn in as the first African-American elected to the Birdville school board.

Neighborhood of the Year is chosen from among all neighborhoods. The winner is Heritage HOA. While looking out for the needs of their own members, Heritage also opened their doors to others. This association has used its ample resources to create an unparalleled sense of community for its residents and the greater community. They are actively creating a legacy of servant leadership, generosity and sense of place.

Judges also cited the magnitude and inclusiveness of Heritage HOA’s Freedom Fest, Trunk-or-Treat, Hurricanes swim team and other events.

The Community Engagement Office will send a Heritage HOA representative to Neighborhoods USA national competition in Little Rock this May.

The awards program was recorded for viewing on the Fort Worth City Hall YouTube channel, Fort Worth TV and the Community Engagement webpage.

