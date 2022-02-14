ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find COVID vaccines and tests in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 2 days ago
The City of Fort Worth is offering COVID-19 vaccines and testing without charge at several locations this week.

Free vaccines

Vaccinations are administered at an indoor walk-in clinic at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

These pop-up vaccination events are scheduled this week:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Street Mission Ministries, 801W. First St.
  • Thursday, Feb. 17, 5-6 p.m., Broadway Baptist Church, 305 W. Broadway Ave.
  • Friday, Feb. 18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Community Center, 5565 Truman Drive.
  • Friday, Feb. 18, 6-8 p.m., Cardinal CT, 15601 Cardinal Blvd.
  • Saturday, Feb. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Community Center, 5565 Truman Drive.

Free testing

Multiple testing sites hosted by the City of Fort Worth are open to everyone:

Monday-Friday

  • TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday

  • FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
  • Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday

  • FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
  • Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

On Monday, Feb. 14, and Tuesday, Feb. 15, while supplies last, residents are able to pick up COVID-19 rapid test kits at the below library locations. Residents will be able to drive up and COVID-19 team members will provide each vehicle with up to four kits. Kit pickup will be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Northside Library, 601 Park St.
  • Ridglea Library, 3628 Bernie Anderson Ave.
  • East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.
  • East Berry Library, 4300 E. Berry St.
  • Wedgwood Library, 3816 Kimberly Lane.
  • Golden Triangle Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd. Out of tests.
  • Ella Mae Shamblee Library, 1062 Evans Ave.
  • Riverside Library, 2913 Yucca Ave. Out of tests.

These pop-up testing events are scheduled this week:

  • Friday, Feb. 18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Community Center, 5565 Truman Drive.
  • Saturday, Feb. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Martin Luther King Community Center, 5565 Truman Drive.

COVID-19 testing is easily found at many pharmacies, hospitals, doctor’s offices and private contractor sites; these locations may request health insurance. Local pharmacies may have at-home COVID tests available, for a fee.

To promote broad access, the federal government is providing four free tests per residential address. Americans may order their tests online. Tests will typically ship within seven to 12 days of ordering. The tests will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and may take several additional days to arrive.

To learn more about vaccinations or testing, call 817-392-8478 or email.

View more vaccination and testing options from Tarrant County Public Health.

