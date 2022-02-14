ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TEXRail service disruption scheduled for Tuesday

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjFYb_0eEOLPCR00

Due to annual track and vegetation maintenance in the right of way and to maintain a state of good repair, TEXRail will experience a temporary service suspension on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The last eastbound train on Feb. 15 (TEXRail #182) will depart Fort Worth T&P Station at 1:43 a.m. The last westbound train on Feb. 15 (TEXRail #181) will depart DFW Airport Terminal B Station at 2:10 a.m. There will be no service for the balance of the day on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Trains will resume their schedules with the first westbound train departing North Side Station at 3:20 a.m. and the first eastbound train departing Mercantile Center Station at 3:31 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Worth, TX
Traffic
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said. Gollust’s resignation Tuesday followed the conclusion of an investigation concerning...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texrail#City News
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

241
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy