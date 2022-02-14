TEXRail service disruption scheduled for Tuesday

Due to annual track and vegetation maintenance in the right of way and to maintain a state of good repair, TEXRail will experience a temporary service suspension on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The last eastbound train on Feb. 15 (TEXRail #182) will depart Fort Worth T&P Station at 1:43 a.m. The last westbound train on Feb. 15 (TEXRail #181) will depart DFW Airport Terminal B Station at 2:10 a.m. There will be no service for the balance of the day on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Trains will resume their schedules with the first westbound train departing North Side Station at 3:20 a.m. and the first eastbound train departing Mercantile Center Station at 3:31 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

