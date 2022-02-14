ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Some COVID-19 testing, vaccination locations to close week of Feb. 21

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 2 days ago
As demand for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations has declined in recent weeks, the city will temporarily cease operations at various locations on Monday, Feb. 21. If, at any time, public demand returns for these services, the city has the ability to respond quickly and reinstate the sites.

The city will continue to offer:

  • Vaccinations for special requests and pop-up events.
  • Vaccinations at First Street Mission homeless outreach every Wednesday.
  • Vaccinations for homebound residents every Thursday.
  • Targeted neighborhood outreach through canvassing, testing and vaccination on Fridays and Saturdays, as scheduled.
  • Testing at TEXRail North Side Station.

These testing and vaccination operations will close beginning the week of Feb. 21:

  • Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex.
  • Heritage Church of Christ.
  • Como Community Center.
  • Scarborough-Handley Field.

Access to testing and vaccinations remains widely available through Tarrant County Public Health and at many private entities such as pharmacies, hospitals and doctor’s offices.

To learn more, contact the COVID-19 Hotline by email or at 817-392-8478.

