Intersection improvements coming to Fifth Street, University Drive

The city’s Transportation & Public Works Department is hosting a community meeting to discuss the Fifth Street and University Drive improvements project.

The project will provide traffic signals at the intersection of West Fifth and University to improve safety for turning vehicles and to increase traffic capacity. Vehicular and pedestrian safety will be enhanced from the existing two-way stop setup, particularly in the crossing of University Drive.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, via Webex. The meeting number is 2553 276 9485; the meeting password is 5thstreet. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact project manager Bradley Radovich by email or at 817-392-7817.

