ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Intersection improvements coming to Fifth Street, University Drive

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aipEU_0eEOKzxW00

The city’s Transportation & Public Works Department is hosting a community meeting to discuss the Fifth Street and University Drive improvements project.

The project will provide traffic signals at the intersection of West Fifth and University to improve safety for turning vehicles and to increase traffic capacity. Vehicular and pedestrian safety will be enhanced from the existing two-way stop setup, particularly in the crossing of University Drive.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, via Webex. The meeting number is 2553 276 9485; the meeting password is 5thstreet. The phone-in number is 469-210-7159.

To learn more, contact project manager Bradley Radovich by email or at 817-392-7817.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFSgb_0eEOKzxW00

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

21st Street and 19th Avenue Intersection Construction set to Begin on Monday

LEWISTON - Knife River Corporation is under contract for the construction of the 21st Street & 19th Avenue Intersection Improvement Project. This work will consist of installing safety improvements including widening the eastbound leg of 19th Avenue, widening the northbound leg of 21st Street, re-configuring the westbound leg of 19th Avenue, improving signal phasing and timing, advanced video detection, and constructing ADA compliant pedestrian crossings.
LEWISTON, ID
MyArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe announces street improvements

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced plans for several streets within the city limits to be rehabilitated as part of the Urban Systems Street Program. The City of West Monroe will focus on the following streets:. Natchitoches Street: The project will begin this...
WEST MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Drive#Webex#City News
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Easthampton woman leads petition drive for traffic signal at problem intersection

EASTHAMPTON — For many that call Easthampton home, the intersection at South and Main streets is a travel route that’s avoided, if possible. Navigating the intersection can prove to be difficult as a vehicle coming from South Street needs to not only look out for right-of-way traffic driving along the Main Street (Route 10) corridor, but also those stopped on the other side of the street. In the last two decades, the intersection has been the site of 75 car crashes.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Southwest Virginia Today

VDOT mulls improvements to Bristol intersections

BRISTOL, Va. — A busy city thoroughfare is one of five sites where the Virginia Department of Transportation sought public input regarding potential improvements. VDOT is attempting to analyze safety and operational issues for a segment of Euclid Avenue that includes intersections with Commonwealth Avenue, Bob Morrison Boulevard and Vance Street.
BRISTOL, VA
Lancaster Online

East Cocalico weighs options on Route 272/Church Street intersection makeover

When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 3. What happened: Traffic woes at one of East Cocalico Township’s busiest intersections were the main topic of discussion. Following up on a request the board made last September regarding the intersection of North Reading Road (Route 272) and Church Street, John Schick of Rettew, the township’s traffic engineering firm, presented the board with its two best options. The first option is a highly upgraded signalized intersection with turning lanes, while the second option would eliminate all signals and create a roundabout.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC Big 2 News

MDC partners with City to improve Todd Drive

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- In an agreement pending approval by the Midland City Council, the Midland Development Corporation will contribute up to $1,730,000 for the design of an overpass at Todd Drive and Loop 250, right-of-way acquisition to widen Todd Drive between Business Interstate 20 and Loop 250, and right-of-way acquisition to extend Todd Drive north of […]
MIDLAND, TX
WRBL News 3

Million-dollar intersection improvement project set for US 280/431 and Summerville Road in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A significant intersection improvement project has just been announced- to ease traffic and increase safety at US 280, 431, and Summerville Road in Smiths Station. The city’s mayor tells News 3, this is excellent news for east Alabama drivers, especially younger drivers commuting to Smiths Station High School. Smiths Station […]
SMITHS STATION, AL
oilcity.news

Casper Area MPO recommending improvements to East Yellowstone Highway intersections

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization said in a press release Thursday that it has identified some recommended improvements to the intersections of East Yellowstone Highway with First Street, Second Street and other roadways in the area. “These are highly utilized intersections by citizens and visitors...
CASPER, WY
WSPA 7News

Augusta Street getting safety improvements next month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Safety improvements are coming to Augusta Street in March. Carolyn Coulter says this change should’ve happened a long time ago. Her and her husband live right on Augusta Street and say they’ve witnessed multiple wrecks in front of their house. “We’ve been fighting this battle for 30 years. When the road was […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Daily Republic

Heart of Fairfield Downtown Striping & Intersection Improvement Project Meeting

FAIRFIELD — The City of Fairfield Public Works Engineering Division will hold a virtual meeting on February 16, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. to update the community of the status of the project. The goal of this project is to divert commuter/cut-through traffic, increase on-street parking, install bike lanes, and convert traffic signals off of Texas Street. If you live near or work on Texas Street in the heart of Fairfield, these improvements will affect you.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Summit Daily News

Dillon works on improving Lodgepole Street walkability and safety

Dillon Town Council continues to give its town a makeover, and Lodgepole Street is one of the next items on the agenda. The plan is to improve drainage, walkability, safety, access to the Dillon Marina and more. The Town Council discussed modifying the street during its Jan. 6 work session....
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Daily Gazette

Improvements coming to Schenectady downtown parking

SCHENECTADY — A number of downtown parking lots will receive a facelift in the coming years under a capital project proposed Wednesday by Metroplex Development Authority. The $1.7 million proposal is one of a pair of capital projects Metroplex has planned over the next five years that would improve access to parking in the downtown area. The agency is also planning a number of repairs to its Hamilton Street parking garage at a cost of $928,000.
SCHENECTADY, NY
El Campo Leader-News

North Wharton Street, coming, eventually

A smooth three-lane North Wharton Street is coming, but don’t expect it tomorrow – three years, maybe a little longer, is more realistic, city officials say. Road and utility work is now in the design stage with the state expected to let bids on what they call FM 653 by next year.
WHARTON, TX
hometownsource.com

Isanti starts prepping for 2022 street improvement project

It is never too early to start planning spring-summer road construction projects. During the Isanti City Council meeting Wednesday, Feb. 2, the council approved a resolution receiving the feasibility report and calling for a public hearing at 7 p.m. on March 1 for the South Brookview improvement project. The council also approved a resolution authorizing the preparation of plans for the South Brookview improvement project. The city’s engineering firm Bolton and Menk will prepare the plans and specifications for the improvement project at a fee not-to-exceed $67,660.
ISANTI, MN
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

241
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy