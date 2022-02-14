City Council preview for Feb. 15
The Fort Worth City Council will conduct a work session at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 in Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.
Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online or on TV. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.
- The City Council will conduct a special work session at 9 a.m. to consider changes in the initial redistricting map recommended by the Redistricting Task Force and to produce a proposed map that will be presented to the public. The work session will be in Room 2020 at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be available for online viewing.
