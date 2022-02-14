ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

City Council preview for Feb. 15

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278G3e_0eEOKmjJ00

The Fort Worth City Council will conduct a work session at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 in Room 2020 of City Hall, 200 Texas St.

Watch the meeting live on Fort Worth TV, either online or on TV. You can also watch the meeting via the Fort Worth TV video library.

  • The City Council will conduct a special work session at 9 a.m. to consider changes in the initial redistricting map recommended by the Redistricting Task Force and to produce a proposed map that will be presented to the public. The work session will be in Room 2020 at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be available for online viewing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said. Gollust’s resignation Tuesday followed the conclusion of an investigation concerning...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#The City Council
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

241
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy