Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has acknowledged that the automaker “dropped the ball” with the launch of the facelifted Model X. Tesla shut down the production line for the Model X at its Fremont factory in December 2020 to prepare for the launch of the facelifted variant. It wasn’t until October 2021 that the first updated Model Xs reached the hands of customers and even now, it is only customers in the U.S. that are receiving new Model Xs.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO