Global study finds the extent of pharmaceutical pollution in the world's rivers

Science Daily
 2 days ago

A new study looking at the presence of pharmaceuticals in the world's rivers found concentrations at potentially toxic levels in more than a quarter of the locations studied. The new study looked at 258 rivers across the globe, including the Thames in London and the Amazon in Brazil, to measure the...

www.sciencedaily.com

Science Daily

Dissolving oil in a sunlit sea

The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill was the largest marine oil spill in United States history. The disaster was caused by an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig, taking 11 lives and releasing nearly 210 million gallons of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico. Twelve years and hundreds of millions of dollars later, scientists are still working to understand where all this oil ended up, a concept known as environmental fate.
Science Daily

Pharmaceutical residues in sewage sludge and cattle manure do not have the feared effect

Pharmaceutical residues and chemicals from personal care products in sewage sludge and cattle manure do not have a detectable toxic effect on nematodes living in agricultural fields, according to 14-year-long experiments by the University of Copenhagen. At the same time, manure and sewage sludge enhance soil quality more than conventional mineral fertilizers and can contribute to more sustainable, circular agriculture.
Science Daily

Harnessing vaccine technology to heal bone

To enhance the regeneration of bone, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2, or BMP-2. However, it is expensive and only moderately effective. It also produces side effects -- some severe. Researchers may have a viable, less risky alternative: messenger RNA. This well-known platform for vaccines has already proven to be safe in human use by the FDA.
Science Daily

Breakthrough in converting carbon dioxide into fuel using solar energy

A research team has shown how solar power can convert carbon dioxide into fuel, by using advanced materials and ultra-fast laser spectroscopy. The breakthrough could be an important piece of the puzzle in reducing the levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in the future. FULL STORY. A research team...
Science Daily

Recently identified protein group plays major role in nature

Proteins are the 'workhorses' in every living cell and constitute the chemical basis of life. These little machines are required to turn food into energy, to manage motion and brain activities and to fight off bacteria and viruses. The function of proteins is tightly controlled in response to changing conditions, when for instance an organism encounters stress and needs to adapt. Researchers recently discovered a completely novel group of proteins that functions as a switch to regulate biological activity. Now they have analyzed all known protein structures and it turns out that this group exists in all domains of life, in viruses and bacteria as well as in fungi, plants and animals, including humans. These findings have far-ranging implications for the treatment of many diseases. The results were published in Nature Chemical Biology.
Phys.org

Double-shelled hollow spheres for use as tandem catalysts

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, China, Belgium, Japan and the U.S. has developed a double-shelled hollow sphere that serves as a tandem catalyst. In their paper published in the journal Nature Materials, the group describes the spheres and their use in converting hydrogen and carbon monoxide into a liquid hydrocarbon.
laboratoryequipment.com

Air Chemistry Data from South Korea Field Study Puts Models to the Test

An international effort to measure air quality in South Korea, a region with complex sources of pollution, may provide new insights into the atmospheric chemistry that produces ozone pollution, according to a team of scientists. “This study shows that observations of the hydroxyl radical—OH—and hydroperoxyl radical—HO2 provide valuable tests of...
earth.com

Microplastics strengthen the toxicity of pollutants

Microplastics in the marine environment absorb pollutants and increase their toxicity by a factor of 10, according to a new study from Tel Aviv University. This increased toxicity could be a threat to human health, potentially causing severe damage to the digestive system. The research was conducted by Dr. Ines...
Phys.org

Vehicular emissions enhance ammonia concentrations on winter mornings

Ammonia is readily reacting with acidic gases and can therefore fuel toxic air pollution. The major source of ammonia is traditionally believed to be fertilizer. However, the high levels of ammonia measured in urban air are puzzling, given that cites are mostly far from farmland. A morning spike of ammonia...
Nature.com

Hydrogen trapping and embrittlement in high-strength Al alloys

Ever more stringent regulations on greenhouse gas emissions from transportation motivate efforts to revisit materials used for vehicles1. High-strength aluminium alloys often used in aircrafts could help reduce the weight of automobiles, but are susceptible to environmental degradation2,3. Hydrogen 'embrittlement' is often indicated as the main culprit4; however, the exact mechanisms underpinning failure are not precisely known: atomic-scale analysis of H inside an alloy remains a challenge, and this prevents deploying alloy design strategies to enhance the durability of the materials. Here we performed near-atomic-scale analysis of H trapped in second-phase particles and at grain boundaries in a high-strength 7xxx Al alloy. We used these observations to guide atomistic ab"‰initio calculations, which show that the co-segregation of alloying elements and H favours grain boundary decohesion, and the strong partitioning of H into the second-phaseÂ particles removes solute H from the matrix, hence preventing H embrittlement. Our insights further advance the mechanistic understanding of H-assisted embrittlement in Al alloys, emphasizing the role of H traps in minimizing cracking and guiding new alloy design.
Nature.com

CRISPR-assisted rational flux-tuning and arrayed CRISPRi screening of an -proline exporter for -proline hyperproduction

Development of hyperproducing strains is important for biomanufacturing of biochemicals and biofuels but requires extensive efforts to engineer cellular metabolism and discover functional components. Herein, we optimize and use the CRISPR-assisted editing and CRISPRi screening methods to convert a wild-type Corynebacterium glutamicum to a hyperproducer of l-proline, an amino acid with medicine, feed, and food applications. To facilitate l-proline production, feedback-deregulated variants of key biosynthetic enzyme Î³-glutamyl kinase are screened using CRISPR-assisted single-stranded DNA recombineering. To increase the carbon flux towards l-proline biosynthesis, flux-control genes predicted by in silico analysis are fine-tuned using tailored promoter libraries. Finally, an arrayed CRISPRi library targeting all 397 transporters is constructed to discover an l-proline exporter Cgl2622. The final plasmid-, antibiotic-, and inducer-free strain produces l-proline at the level of 142.4"‰g/L, 2.90"‰g/L/h, and 0.31 g/g. The CRISPR-assisted strain development strategy can be used for engineering industrial-strength strains for efficient biomanufacturing.
GreenMatters

Drugs Are Polluting Our Rivers — Threatening Humanity and the Environment

There are many serious issues surrounding the global pharmaceutical industry. In addition to charging exorbitant amounts of money for necessary drugs such as insulin, the pharmaceutical industry is evidently dumping large amounts of waste into rivers around the world. Unfortunately, drug pollution is heavily impacting international waterways, which poses a major health risk to both humanity and wildlife.
Phys.org

Microorganism discovered in spacecraft assembly facility named for Berkeley Lab microbiologist

Space exploration has allowed humans to journey from earth to space—but humans may not be the only organisms hitching a ride by spacecraft. Microbiologists who study extreme environments are on the lookout for microorganisms present on spacecraft surfaces that could potentially contaminate the pristine environments of outer space. Now a new fungal strain has been discovered in a spacecraft assembly facility and named after a long-time Berkeley Lab microbiologist, Tamas Torok.
Phys.org

Unexpected findings detailed in new portrait of HIV, revealing virus architecture

Using powerful tools and techniques developed in the field of structural biology, researchers at the University of Washington and The Scripps Research Institute have discovered new details about the human immunodeficiency virus, HIV. The findings bring into focus the basic architecture of the virus just above and below its surface and may help in the design and development of a vaccine that can protect against AIDS.
Science Daily

Human microbiome research excludes developing world, study finds

New studies emerge daily on the effect of the human microbiome on human health: colon cancer, ulcers, and cognitive conditions such as Alzheimer's disease have been associated with the communities of microbes that live in our bodies. However, global research into the human microbiome is heavily biased in favor of wealthy countries such as the United States and United Kingdom, according to a new study.
