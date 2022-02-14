ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fake N95 and KN95 masks are everywhere—here’s how to spot them and where to buy real ones

By Amanda Tarlton, Felicity Warner, Reviewed
wvli927.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCounterfeit N95 and KN95 masks are flooding...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

How to make sure you’re buying real KN95 masks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the CDC states, “any mask is better than no mask,” you want to wear the most protective mask you can. You also want to know for sure what you are wearing. A false sense of security could put you in a situation where you unknowingly expose yourself […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Are KF94 Masks Better Than KN95 Masks? Here’s How They Could Work Against Covid

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. While mask mandates are starting to relax in some states, don’t put down that Covid covering just yet — you’ll still need to wear a face mask for flights and travel for the time being, and many offices and large venues (think movie theaters and concert halls) are still requiring masks (for now) as well. While N95 masks and KN95 masks are now de rigueur for most people, there’s another type of filtration mask that is becoming more popular —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grazia

Dua Lipa Has The Best Collection Of Phone Cases – Here's Where To Buy Them From £26

Dua Lipa is many things, but 'phone case connoisseur' has surely got to be up there with winning three Grammys. If you've spent any time admiring her selfies on Instagram, which is full of feel-good fashion like crocheted bucket hats and eye-popping knitwear, you'll already know that the singer lavishes plenty of love on her iPhone, swapping her cases as frequently as her resin rings from La Manso.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#N95#Niosh
MLive.com

N95, KN95, disposable face masks: Where to find the best prices online

As Omicron and other COVID-19 variants continue to hang on, causing wave after wave of illness, many people are making sure to restock their face mask supply. You don’t want to be caught short of them, especially in the colder months as more people gather indoors and the risk of infection is higher.
RETAIL
howtogeek.com

Watch Out for Fake Jobs and Recruiters: Here’s How to Spot Them

Tim Brookes is a technology writer with more than a decade of experience. He's invested in the Apple ecosystem, with experience covering Macs, iPhones, and iPads for publications like Zapier and MakeUseOf. Read more... Applying for jobs is a time-consuming and nerve-wracking process, and that’s before you consider how prevalent...
JOBS
The Independent

Lego launches Spice Girls figurines to spice up your life: Here’s how to buy them

I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want — a Lego Spice Girls kit, of course. If dressing up as your favourite girl power quintuple was your go-to, you’ll be as excited as us to learn that Lego has transformed the band into Brickheadz form. Yes, you read that right. Paying homage to the band’s performance of “Wannabe” and “Who Do you Think You Are” at the Brits in 1997, this new launch is about to take you back to the Nineties. The 578-piece set contains everything you need to bring the band back to life and...
SHOPPING
WGN TV

How to make sure you’re buying real KN95 masks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the CDC states, “any mask is better than no mask,” you want to wear the most protective mask you can. You also want to know for sure what you are wearing. A false sense of security could put you in a situation where you unknowingly expose yourself or others to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy