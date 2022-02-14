ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WHO gets supplies to Ethiopia's Tigray but distribution lags

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmqOG_0eEOG4kC00
Ethiopia Tigray Crisis FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of yellow split peas to be allocated to waiting families after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on May 8, 2021. Nearly 1,500 people died of malnutrition in just part of Ethiopia's blockaded Tigray region over a four-month period between July and October 2021, according to a new report published in Jan. 2022 by the region's health bureau. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) (Ben Curtis)

GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N. health agency says it has been granted access to send medical supplies to Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region for the first time in six months, but fuel shortages are hampering distribution.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian who considers the region home, tweeted late Monday that the aid shipment that has been allowed in amounted to a "small portion" of what is needed, and said his agency “calls again for unfettered access to provide humanitarian aid.”

The supplies include essential medical equipment, personal protective equipment, antibiotics, medicines for malaria and diabetes, treatment for severe acute malnutrition and medicines and supplies for reproductive health, WHO said.

An airlift of the supplies through the U.N.'s World Food Program began Friday, and they are part of 33.5 metric tons of planned shipments, the agency said.

Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government — which included Tedros — exploded into war in November 2020.

In June, Ethiopia’s government cut off almost all access to food aid, medical supplies, cash and fuel in Tigray. WFP said last month that three-quarters of Tigray’s population of 6 million are “using extreme coping strategies to survive” and more than a third “are suffering an extreme lack of food.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Africa's COVID response improving, vaccinations lag, says WHO

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Africa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has improved over time but the continent needs to accelerate the pace of vaccination to control the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization's Africa division said on Thursday. "We are finally able to say that if the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMZ-TV Online

Ethiopia Horn of Africa Hunger

Drought conditions have left an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa, according to the United Nations World Food Program. People in a region including Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya face the driest conditions recorded since 1981, the agency reported Tuesday, calling for immediate assistance to forestall a major humanitarian crisis. Drought conditions are affecting pastoral and farming communities across southern and south-eastern Ethiopia, south-eastern and northern Kenya, and south-central Somalia.
AFRICA
UN News Centre

Ethiopia in 'much better place' to resolve Tigray conflict: Mohammed

On the last day of a five-day trip to Ethiopia, the Deputy Secretary-General said the East African nation is in “a much better place” to resolve the conflict that erupted 15 months ago in Tigray. “There is much more conversation and dialogue and talk around the national dialogue...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Humanitarian Aid#Malaria#Malnutrition#Ap#U N#World Health Organization#Ethiopian#World Food Program#Wfp#The Associated Press
International Business Times

Ethiopia's Parliament Lifts State Of Emergency Early

Ethiopia's parliament on Tuesday voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency, effective immediately, adding to signs that a bloody conflict between the government and rebellious Tigrayan forces could be easing. The war in Africa's second-largest nation has largely ground to a stalemate, and diplomats helping to...
POLITICS
Voice of America

WHO Says Crucial Supplies Not Reaching Embattled Northern Ethiopia

Geneva — World Health Organization officials say insecurity and bureaucratic difficulties continue to prevent medical supplies and other crucial relief from reaching millions of beleaguered civilians in conflict-ridden northern Ethiopia. An estimated 9.4 million people in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions are in desperate need of humanitarian...
AFRICA
The Independent

EU set to bin 25 million more vaccine doses than it has donated to Africa this year

The European Union has been accused of perpetuating “vaccine apartheid”, as new analysis suggested it could soon be forced to throw away some 25 million more coronavirus vaccine doses than it has donated to African nations so far in 2022.Close to 55 million doses held in the EU are set to expire at the end of February, according to data shared with the People’s Vaccine Alliance and published on the eve of a Brussels summit of African and European leaders.This considerably outstrips the roughly 30 million doses donated to African nations between 1 January and 8 February, figures also collated...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
BBC

The hidden side of Ethiopia's brutal civil war

For more than a year, Ethiopia has been gripped by civil war. But much of the brutal conflict has taken place away from the eyes of the international media, with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed banning what he views as "biased coverage". Fighting between federal government forces and...
AFRICA
Reuters

WHO's Tedros urges African countries to back continental drugs regulator

CAPE TOWN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday urged African countries to back efforts to set up an African medicines regulator. Speaking at a news conference in South Africa, Tedros added that continental institutions like the planned African Medicines Agency were important...
HEALTH
Fortune

Biden to sign executive order splitting $7 billion in frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, humanitarian relief

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday to split the $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a third-party trust fund to compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the White House said.
POTUS
baltimorenews.net

Half of Afghanistan's population is facing 'tsunami of hunger': Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 4 (ANI): Afghanistan is under deep humanitarian crisis and over 50 per cent of Afghan's are facing a "tsunami of hunger," the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) reported, citing numbers from UN World Food Programme. The SIGAR report released said, "record drought, rising food prices,...
ADVOCACY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
84K+
Followers
93K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy