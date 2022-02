A Chipotle restaurant inside one Arlington Heights shopping center is moving across the street to the parking lot of another, in a free-standing building with a drive-through. The popular fast-food chain known for its burritos, tacos and other Mexican fare has had a storefront location at 338 E. Rand Road within the Northpoint Shopping center, for two decades. But company officials said they sought their new location at 711-715 E. Rand Road, within the Southpoint Shopping Center, because of its higher visibility, synergy with Olive Garden and Chili's restaurants, and the ability to add a mobile/digital pickup window.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO