An Elite Eight participant last season, Oregon State will bring a 10-game losing streak into McKale Center on Thursday as well as possession of last place. With only seven scholarship players available, the Beavers lost a makeup game at home Tuesday against Colorado, 90-64. OSU cut the Buffs' 12-point halftime lead to just four but wound up being blown out anyway to drop to 3-20 overall and 1-12 in Pac-12 games.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO