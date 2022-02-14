Herro again out with knee issue, Butler questionable vs. Mavericks. And Heat adds to roster

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat Matchup Preview (2/15/22) The Dallas Mavericks (33-24) travel to take on the Miami Heat (37-20) Tuesday night in FTX Arena. The Mavericks are 6-4 over their last ten games; in that span, they are 10th in Offensive Rating and 10th in Defensive Rating. Luka Doncic was just named Player of the Week in the Western Conference for averaging 43.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 8.3 APG across three games. However, the Mavericks enter this contest on a low note as they lost 99-97 to the Clippers. Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, and Terance Mann all scored over 20 points and propelled the Clippers to a win. Luka Doncic’s heroic performance came up short; he scored the Mavericks’ last 19 points in the game to lead a comeback, but he missed a tough game-winning three-point shot at the buzzer. Jalen Brunson produced 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Reggie Bullock chipped in 17 points on 5/10 from deep. Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans are set to make their Mavericks debut. It is a huge boost for the Mavericks since their bench has been unproductive. Against the Clippers, the bench managed to only contribute 4 points even though they saw a total of 54 minutes. Trey Burke is a game-time decision, and Marquese Chriss is expected to be out. Josh Green will likely see a decrease in minutes due to Dinwiddie’s arrival.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO