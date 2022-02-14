ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Herro again out with knee issue, Butler questionable vs. Mavericks. And Heat adds to roster

By Anthony Chiang
Miami Herald
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat will be without sixth man extraordinaire Tyler Herro for the third time in four games on Tuesday. After returning from a two-game absence to play in Saturday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, Herro is again listed as out for Tuesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m., Bally...

www.miamiherald.com

